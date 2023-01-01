Yoho National Park

Although the smallest (1310 sq km) of the four national parks in the Rockies, Yoho is a diamond in the (very) rough. This wilderness is the real deal; it's some of the continent's least tarnished.

East of Field on Hwy 1 is the Takakkaw Falls road, open from late June to early October. At 255m, Takakkaw Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in Canada. From here the Iceline Trail, a 20km hiking loop, passes many glaciers and spectacular scenery.

Near the south gate of the park, you can reach pretty Wapta Falls along a 2.4km trail. The easy walk takes about 45 minutes each way.

Don't miss the surging waters at Natural Bridge, which you can admire on the short drive from Hwy 1 near Field to iconic Emerald Lake.