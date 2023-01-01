Originally established as a logging town and supply station for the Canadian Pacific Railway, back when the town was simply known as ‘the Cache’, Golden is split in two by the Kicking Horse River. Just north of the main shopping thoroughfare of 9th Ave is the town’s much-loved landmark, the Kicking Horse Pedestrian Bridge, which locals proudly trumpet as the longest freestanding timber bridge anywhere in Canada.

Built in 2001, predominantly by community volunteers, the bridge spans an impressive 46m (150ft).