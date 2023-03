This small wildlife center houses a small pack of gray wolves and wolf-husky crosses, all born and bred in captivity. Visits include an introduction to the resident wolves – although most of the viewing is done through wire-frame pens.

The center is about a 14km (8.7-mile) drive north of Golden. Head north on Hwy 1, turn right onto Moberly Branch Rd for 2km (1.2 miles), then left onto Upper Donald Rd and follow the signs.