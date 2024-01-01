Wapta Falls

British Columbia

Named after a Nakoda word meaning ‘river,’ these are the largest set of falls anywhere on the Kicking Horse River, measuring 150m (490ft) across and 30m (98ft) in height. The falls are reached after a gentle half-hour walk from the trailhead near the western border of Yoho. They are clearly signed off Hwy 1.

  • A woman hiking above a vibrant turquoise lake in Banff National Park.

    Banff National Park

    27.92 MILES

    Of all Canada’s top sights, Banff National Park justifiably ranks as many people’s number one. As much a piece of history as a natural wonder, Canada’s…

  • Lake Louise; Canada

    Lake Louise

    21.7 MILES

    Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…

  • Moraine Lake.

    Moraine Lake

    19.38 MILES

    The spectacular, deep teal waters of Moraine Lake are one of Banff National Park’s most iconic sights. The lake’s rugged and remote setting…

  • Yoho National Park

    Yoho National Park

    20.67 MILES

    Although the smallest (1310 sq km) of the four national parks in the Rockies, Yoho is a diamond in the (very) rough. This wilderness is the real deal; it…

  • Burgess Shale Fossil Beds

    Burgess Shale Fossil Beds

    16.38 MILES

    This World Heritage site protects the amazing Cambrian-age fossil beds on Mt Stephen and Mt Field. These 515-million-year-old fossils preserve the remains…

  • Kootenay National Park

    Kootenay National Park

    21.21 MILES

    Shaped like a lightning bolt, 1406-sq-km Kootenay National Park is centered on a long, wide, tree-covered valley shadowed by cold, gray peaks. It has a…

  • Lake Louise Summer Gondola

    Lake Louise Summer Gondola

    25.15 MILES

    For a bird’s-eye view of the Lake Louise area – and a good chance of spotting grizzly bears on the avalanche slopes – climb aboard the Lake Louise Gondola…

  • Morant's Curve Viewpoint

    Morant's Curve Viewpoint

    24.36 MILES

    Evoking oohs, ahs and countless shutter clicks from every traveler who passes near, this pullover and viewpoint on the Bow Valley Pkwy/Hwy 1A sits at a…

