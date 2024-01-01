Named after a Nakoda word meaning ‘river,’ these are the largest set of falls anywhere on the Kicking Horse River, measuring 150m (490ft) across and 30m (98ft) in height. The falls are reached after a gentle half-hour walk from the trailhead near the western border of Yoho. They are clearly signed off Hwy 1.
Wapta Falls
British Columbia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
