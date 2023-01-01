Grizzly Bear Interpretive Centre

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has a 20-acre fenced area for Boo, a grizzly bear who was rescued as an orphaned cub in 2003.

While zoos and wildlife parks might not be everyone's cup of tea, the ethics of Boo's captivity are a little different. Following his instincts during mating season, the playful grizzly has escaped a number of times in the past, but has always voluntarily returned to his 'home.' His refuge is run and maintained by highly professional wardens who talk with enthusiasm and authority about Boo and other ursine matters. This is no robotic zoo trip. Although a new tour leaves every hour, visitors are encouraged to dip in and out as they wish and ask all manner of questions.

To visit the refuge, purchase tickets at the Kicking Horse gondola base station. Access is via the Catamount Chair Lift. Tours run hourly from 9am to 5pm, with an hour’s break for lunch at 1pm. A better deal is the Adventure Pass (adult/child $48/24), which allows you to also travel on the gondola to the top of the mountain for hiking and sightseeing afterward.

For a more up-close introduction to Boo with one of his keepers, join the Ranger Assistant Tour. Visits run at 9am and 4pm; numbers are limited to five per visit, so book ahead.