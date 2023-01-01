To be accurate, this 1350-sq-km park should be called '430 Glaciers National Park'. The annual snowfall can be as much as 23m, and due to the sheer mountain slopes, this is one of the world's most active avalanche areas. For this reason, skiing, caving and mountaineering are regulated; you must register with park wardens before venturing into the backcountry. Check the weather and get an avalanche report. Rogers Pass ranks as one of the world's most beautiful mountain passes.

Be sure to pause at the Hemlock Grove Trail, 54km east of Revelstoke, where a 400m boardwalk winds through an ancient hemlock rainforest.