Tofino

Christened ‘Tuff City’ by its early inhabitants due to its isolation and heavy reliance on logging, 21st-century Tofino remains a diminutive end-of-the-road town bordered by rugged wilderness on one side and the raging Pacific on the other. Although less than 2000 Tofitians live here permanently, the population swells tenfold in the summer when visitors from far and wide arrive for whale-watching, kayaking, fishing and – best of all – surfing.

Tofino is the undisputed surfing capital of Canada and the annual inundation of wave-riding surf bums gives the place a laid-back, modern-hippie flavor. Eschewing international chains and restaurant franchises, the town supports a burgeoning farm-to-table food movement and counts on a strong history of environmental activism.

Explore Tofino

  • M

    Meares Island

    Visible across Clayoquot Sound and accessible via kayak or water taxi from the Tofino waterfront, Meares Island was the site of the key 1984 Clayoquot…

  • A

    Ahousat

    Situated on remote Flores Island and accessed by tour boat or kayak, Ahousat is the mystical location of the spectacular Wild Side Heritage Trail, a…

  • T

    Tofino Botanical Gardens

    Explore what coastal temperate rainforests are all about by checking out the frog pond, forest boardwalk, native plants and educational workshops at this…

  • M

    Maquinna Marine Provincial Park

    One of the most popular day trips from Tofino, the highlight here is Hot Spring Cove. Tranquility-minded trekkers travel to the park by Zodiac boat or…

  • R

    Roy Henry Vickers Gallery

    Showcasing the work of First Nations artist Roy Henry Vickers, this dramatic, longhouse-style building is a downtown landmark. Inside you'll find…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tofino.

