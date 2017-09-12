Welcome to Vancouver
Walkable neighborhoods, drink-and-dine delights and memorable cultural and outdoor activities framed by dramatic vistas – there's a glassful of great reasons to love this lotusland metropolis.
Taste-Tripping
Don't tell Toronto or Montreal but Vancouver is the real culinary capital of Canada. Loosen your belt and dive right into North America's best Asian dining scene, from chatty Chinese restaurants to authentic izakayas (Japanese neighborhood pubs), or taste a rich smorgasbord of fresh-caught seafood, including seasonal spot prawns and juicy wild salmon. The farm-to-table movement has also revitalized the notion of West Coast cuisine – anyone for succulent Fraser Valley duck and a side dish of foraged morels? And we haven't even started on the nation-leading craft-beer scene, plus the city's emerging craft liquor producers.
Neighbourhood Villages
Downtown is just the start of Vancouver. Walk or hop public transit and within minutes you'll be hanging with the locals in one of the city's many diverse and distinctive 'hoods. Whether discovering the coffee shops of Commercial Dr or the hipster haunts of Main St, the indie bars and restaurants of Gastown or the heritage-house beachfronts and browsable stores of Kitsilano, you'll find this city perfect for easy-access urban exploration. Just be sure to chat to the locals wherever you go: they might seem shy or aloof at first, but Vancouverites love talking up their town.
Creative Culture
As the city awaits its long-anticipated new Vancouver Art Gallery building, there's already a rich and ever-spreading canvas of cultural action to dive into around the city. Dig deeply and you'll uncover a diverse grassroots scene that operates like a locavore movement for culture-lovers. Mingle with the regulars at eclectic festivals, sparkling theatrical events, toe-tapping live music, waterfront Shakespeare shows and a camera-ready menagerie of public art – as well as the city's independent galleries and a huge, party-like open-house art crawl that lures locals and visitors to East Vancouver every November.
Outdoor Wonderland
Those snow-dusted mountains that are peeking at you from between downtown's glass towers? They're less than 30 minutes away by car. Vancouverites really can ski in the morning and hit the beach in the afternoon – although it's far more relaxing to chill out and take your time. The city's North Shore nature doorstep offers snow sports, mountain biking and leisurely rainforest viewing, while the city itself is studded with sandy beaches, forest trails, kayaking routes, seawall bike lanes and Canada's urban green-space jewel, the mighty and highly beloved Stanley Park.
Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus
Your tour begins with pickup from Vancouver (select hotels only) for a scenic, relaxing 1.5-hour cruise to Vancouver Island. Upon arrival, take a scenic drive south by comfortable coach through exclusive residential areas and parks to downtown Victoria. You'll be given a comprehensive overview of Victoria and will then have about 3 hours of free time to explore on your own by foot. Top landmarks include the Royal British Columbia Museum, Miniture World, the Bug Zoo and the IMAX Museum. The highlight of your tour will surely be world-famous Butchart Gardens. A National Historic Site of Canada, this 55-acre (22-hectare) sprawl of floral gardens offers endless stunning views. During your 1.5 hours of free time, stroll down the winding walkways and capture photos of this impressive landscape. You'll be taken back to Vancouver after your tour. Please note: You must include hotel information at checkout and call tour operator ahead to confirm.
Vancouver North Shore Tour: Capilano Bridge, Grouse Mountain
Your Vancouver North Shore day trip starts with pickup from Vancouver (select hotels only) and a drive over the Lions Gate Bridge, a 5,890-foot (1,823-meter) suspension bridge that offers unparalleled views of Vancouver Harbor, and beyond. Once you get across to the North Shore, continue on a short drive up the mountain to the Capilano Fish Hatchery (11am departure only). Learn about the life cycle of salmon from your guide and, depending on the season (July - August), watch as they leap their way upriver. Next, head to the Capilano Suspension Bridge, where you'll meander along the surrounding temperate rainforest and learn the traditions of the indigenous First Nations’ people. Then, walk across the 446-foot (136-meter) bridge to the other side of the river, where you can climb to the canopy and walk through the Treetops Adventure walkway high above the canyon and river below. For those seeking a more thrilling experience, try the Cliffwalk, the newest attraction at the bridge. This adrenaline-pumping journey will take you through the rainforest on a series of suspended walkways jutting out from the granite cliff face to unexplored territories of the park. At the Grouse Mountain Skyride, hop on the tram and travel to a 3,937-foot (1,200-meter) viewpoint above the city and enjoy nature’s spectacular view. In the summertime, you can see Mount Baker and Vancouver Island off British Columbia’s coast. You can also get up-close views of grizzly bears at the Refuge for Endangered Wildlife. After your North Shore experience, relax on the drive back to Vancouver. Please note: You must include hotel information at checkout and call tour operator ahead to confirm.
Vancouver Sightseeing City Tour with Stanley Park and Gastown
After pickup from select hotels Vancouver hotels, your 4-hour tour starts in Gastown, Vancouver's historic district. Stride along cobbled streets past 19th-century buildings. Listen to engaging commentary from your guide about the popular landmarks as you pass. Soak up the lively cultural atmosphere of Chinatown, one of North America's largest Chinatowns, and drive through Robson Street, Vancouver's trendy shopping district in the heart of downtown Vancouver.Enter the urban oasis of Stanley Park and see Brockton Point’s nine historic totem poles built by the First People in British Columbia. Ascend to Prospect Point, the highest point of Stanley Park, and capture amazing views of the North Shore Mountains, the Lions Gate Bridge and Burrard Inlet.Pass English Bay, Vancouver's sunbathing destination, and Vancouver Harbor. On Granville Island, explore Public Market's stalls selling gastronomic masterpieces and homemade goods made from glass and textiles.At Vancouver Lookout, a glass elevator lifts you up 430 feet skyward, in just 40 seconds, giving you incredible panoramas of Vancouver. Your tour ends with drop-off at your departure point. Please note: You must include hotel information at checkout and call the tour operator ahead to confirm your booking.
Whistler Small-Group Day Trip from Vancouver
Following pickup from Vancouver (select hotels only), you'll travel by mini-coach to Whistler through the scenic Sea-to-Sky corridor. Along the way, you'll enjoy spectacular views from the peaks of the Tantalus mountains to the depths of the canyon of the Cheakmus River.Next, drive up to 2,000 feet (609 meters) above sea level to reach stunning Whistler Valley. Here there are a number of activities to add to your itinerary available at an additional cost, including the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak gondola, zip-line adventure, snowmobile tour, ATV 4-wheeler tour, bear viewing and more.Those feeling less adventurous can experience the charm of Whistler Village, the hosted venue of the 2010 Winter Olympics. You may browse quaint shops, walk along forest trails or simply enjoy the mountain scenery. Or why not take advantage of your free admission ticket to the Aboriginal Cultural Center and Museum?On your journey home you will have the opportunity to stop at Shannon Falls, the third-highest waterfall in Canada. Take a walk to the base for some great photos of this natural wonder or step back and admire the power and beauty of the cascading waters before continuing your scenic journey back to Vancouver.Please note: You must include hotel information at checkout and call tour operator ahead to confirm.
Vancouver Airport (YVR) Private Transport to Downtown
Avoid hassling with your luggage, tracking down a taxi or sharing a shuttle with others when you arrive in Vancouver International Airport on your way to Vancouver. Why not pamper yourself instead with this private luxury transfer, offering the ultimate in comfort and privacy? Just enter your flight and accommodations details at the time of booking, pay in advance and show your voucher to your driver when you arrive. For international arrivals, your driver will be waiting to greet you with a sign through a set of glass doors outside of the baggage and customs area. For domestic arrivals, your driver will greet you with a sign at the luggage carousel. Your flight status is also monitored to ensure an on-time pick-up with minimal waiting. Choose from either a private car for up to 3 guests including a luxury Tesla Sedan, a private SUV that seats as many as 6, or a Mercedes Sprinter Van equipped with a gear bay, providing enough ceiling height for skis to stand upright and protected. If you are looking for a little more flash choose our 5 passenger sedan limo. Whatever option you choose, just sit back and enjoy the ride without worrying about taxi meters.
Vancouver City Tour Including Capilano Suspension Bridge
Your half-day Vancouver city tour starts with pickup in the late morning from your downtown Vancouver hotel. Aboard a comfortable coach, travel through Vancouver to Canada Place, Robson Street and Stanley Park, where you’ll stop to view the renowned totem poles. After crossing the historic Lions Gate Bridge and passing Cleveland Bridge – offering great views of Capilano Lake – make your way to the famous Capilano Suspension Bridge. You’ll enjoy bird’s-eye views of the spectacular canyon and thriving coastal forest as you cross the 450-foot-long (137-meter) bridge. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, do the Cliffwalk, which takes you on a thrilling journey by foot along a series of suspended walkways jutting out from the granite cliff face above the Capilano River! You’ll also have time at this attraction to browse the shops and enjoy lunch (own expense). Afterward, continue your coach tour to Granville Island for time to explore the public market, marinas, eateries and galleries. Your next highlights are Chinatown – the 2nd-largest in North America – and the historic Gastown district. Depending on the season, you may also visit the Vancouver Lookout for amazing views (Nov-April only). Throughout your tour, your knowledgeable guide will offer commentary about the sites you see. Your tour concludes with hotel drop-off.