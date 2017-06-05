Welcome to Whistler
Top experiences in Whistler
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Whistler activities
Private Tour: Whistler Day Trip from Vancouver
In this case, getting there is half the fun. Your private Whistler adventure starts with a drive across the famous Lions Gate bridge and onto the Sea to Sky Highway. Hugging the side of the coastal mountains and overlooking the Howe Sound, the drive is worth the trip all by itself. After stopping at Shannon Falls and Brandywine Falls you'll arrive at Whistler in time for a leisurely lunch. After lunch, enjoy some free time to explore Whistler village or visit the top of the ski area via the high speed gondola (extra fee for gondola). When you are ready, the tour will take a leisurely return drive into the sunset arriving back in Vancouver in the early evening. Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required for this private Whistler tour.
Zipline Adventure in Whistler
The tour area lies nestled in the valley between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains and covers over 33 acres (11 hectares) of land including areas of untouched, ancient coastal temperate rainforest. Interpretive signage is provided on platforms and around the course to illustrate key points about local ecology and wildlife. While not guaranteed, wildlife are commonly seen including bears, lynx, deer, owls, grouse and squirrels. You have two options to choose from: Bear Tour:Five incredible ziplines varying in length from 200 feet (61 meters) to over 1,000 feet (300 meters) long connected via a network of canopy bridges and boardwalks. The Bear Tour is perfect for families, groups and those who have never ziplined before. Enjoy the freestyle line with the freedom to hang upside down!Eagle Tour:On the Eagle Tour, you'll end your adventure by zipping all the way to Whistler village. A 2,000-foot (600-meter) awe-inspiring zipline makes this tour perfect for those who have already experienced ziplining or are seeking even more heart-pounding adrenaline!
Vancouver, Whistler, Victoria 5-Day Tour of British Columbia
This British Columbia Super Saver is perfect for those who already have overnight accommodation. After your first three days of sightseeing in Vancouver, Whistler and Victoria, you can use your Vancouver hop-on hop-off pass for up to two days, depending on your preferences. You can also change the order of the tours; simply contact the local tour supplier.
Whistler Superfly Ziplines
After a brief drive through Whistler and up Cougar Mountain, you’re greeted with awe-inspiring views of the British Columbia wilderness. Get your gear and listen as your instructor gives a safety briefing on ziplining. Pick a partner, as the system here allows you to ride side by side with someone while you’re each attached to your own cable. Ziplining blends the thrill of flying through the air like an eagle with the chance to enjoy stunning scenery from a new perspective. Your adventure includes multiple ziplines connected by way of an intricate network of trails and boardwalks. The state-of-the-art braking system allows for a smooth descent on each zipline. The route is designed with an immersive natural experience in mind, meant to make you feel the quiet beauty of the forest while experiencing the thrill of flight between high-altitude peaks. As you zoom across the longest zipline in Canada — 0.8 miles (1.3 km) long and 600 feet (183 m) off the ground — you’ll reach speeds of up to 62 miles (100km) an hour. After your last zipline, relax on the ride back to your departure point.During the winter months, you’ll have the added experience of a ride to the starting point in a heated snowcat. But winter or summer, this is an adventure you’ll never forget.
Whistler Coach Transfer to Vancouver International Airport
When traveling to the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) from Whistler, take this luxury coach and arrive at the airport worry-free. Select a departure time that fits your schedule; there are several departure times throughout the day. The convenient and economical transfer will get you to YVR quickly and comfortably, allowing you to relax and take in the scenery in stead of stress.When departing Whistler, there are four options for pick-up: Gateway Loop at Blackcomb Lodge in the heart of Whistler Village, Legends, door-to-door service (hotels/condos) or Squamish. Please click "View Additional Info" to view the schedule.
Whistler and Shannon Falls Full-Day Tour from Vancouver
On this full 10-hour tour, traverse from the scenic coastline of Howe Sound fjord to the lush forested peaks of the Coast Mountain Range. Escape from the city and experience the natural wonders of Vancouver and Whistler. Gaze out over the ever-changing landscapes surrounding the Sea-to-Sky Highway. Stop at Shannon Falls Park, a towering display of Mother Nature's force standing at 335 meters. Then, enjoy the spectacular view of Tantalus Glacier Range, 2240 meters above the Squamish River. You'll also make a brief stop at Squamish Adventure Centre, where you can snap a couple of photos and take in the beauty of Squamish. Your final stop is Whistler Village, the home base for many 2010 Olympic events. This pedestrian village is located at the base of the world-famous Whistler-Blackcomb Mountains. Spend an afternoon exploring eclectic downtown shops and cafes, hiking along nature trails, or relaxing and breathing in the fresh mountain air.On your return to Vancouver, mountains give way to ocean as the coach winds downwards from towering peaks and rugged coastline, to metropolitan cityscapes.