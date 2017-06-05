Whistler Superfly Ziplines

After a brief drive through Whistler and up Cougar Mountain, you’re greeted with awe-inspiring views of the British Columbia wilderness. Get your gear and listen as your instructor gives a safety briefing on ziplining. Pick a partner, as the system here allows you to ride side by side with someone while you’re each attached to your own cable. Ziplining blends the thrill of flying through the air like an eagle with the chance to enjoy stunning scenery from a new perspective. Your adventure includes multiple ziplines connected by way of an intricate network of trails and boardwalks. The state-of-the-art braking system allows for a smooth descent on each zipline. The route is designed with an immersive natural experience in mind, meant to make you feel the quiet beauty of the forest while experiencing the thrill of flight between high-altitude peaks. As you zoom across the longest zipline in Canada — 0.8 miles (1.3 km) long and 600 feet (183 m) off the ground — you’ll reach speeds of up to 62 miles (100km) an hour. After your last zipline, relax on the ride back to your departure point.During the winter months, you’ll have the added experience of a ride to the starting point in a heated snowcat. But winter or summer, this is an adventure you’ll never forget.