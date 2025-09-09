British Columbia is a province best explored with the car windows down and curiosity in the driver’s seat. Highways wind through rainforest, desert and mountain passes, revealing a patchwork of wild places and storied towns. Each bend brings the unexpected: a misty fjord, a gold-rush ghost town, a secret hot spring or a roadside fruit stand.

Yet the journey doesn’t end where the road meets the water – in British Columbia, adventure continues as you sail a path of magic across more than 25 ferry routes. Each crossing is its own mini voyage and a chance to watch for whales, breathe in salt air and glimpse forested islands rising from the Pacific mist. Whether you’re chasing powder in the Kootenays, tracing prospectors' footsteps in the Cariboo or surfing the wild coast of Vancouver Island, you'll find BC’s road trips promise adventure, wonder and a deep connection to the land, yourself and the Indigenous cultures who’ve called this home since time immemorial.

Here are the top road trips in British Columbia.

1. Sea-to-Sky Highway

Best for a convenient drive from Vancouver and jaw-dropping scenery

Start/Finish: Vancouver–Whistler

Approximate distance: 120km

The Sea-to-Sky Highway delivers one of BC’s most iconic drives, winding from Vancouver along the turquoise waters of North America’s southernmost fjord, Howe Sound, and up into the Coast Mountains. First up is Horseshoe Bay, a postcard-perfect seaside village and ferry hub with access to Bowen Island, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Next, Porteau Cove Provincial Park invites picnics, waterfront swims and camping with epic views. Climb aboard a mining rail car for an immersive underground tour at the Britannia Mine Museum before soaring above the fjord on the Sea to Sky Gondola, where suspension bridges and hiking trails offer sweeping vistas. The adventure town of Squamish is a must-stop for its granite cliffs, hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking and windsurfing.

After your adventure, unwind at The Broken Seal, a groovy restaurant serving up creative tapas and cocktails alongside sweeping views of the water and cliffs of Stawamus Chief. The Squamish area is also home to legendary trails like the Stawamus Chief hike, plus plenty of campgrounds – including popular Alice Lake Provincial Park and Cat Lake Recreation Site. Further north, the thundering Brandywine Falls is just a short stroll from the highway, setting the stage for your final stop: Whistler, a world-class destination well worth an extended stay.

Planning tip: Although Brandywine Falls is not accessible in the winter, the drive and all other attractions are great to visit year-round. Avoid weekends if possible, and allow a full day if you want to linger at viewpoints or hit the trails.

Alexandra Bridge on the Trans Canada Highway as it crosses the Fraser River between Spuzzum and Hells Gate. Harry Beugelink/Shutterstock

2. Gold Rush Trail & The Fraser Canyon

Best for time traveling through BC’s storied landscapes

Start/Finish: New Westminster or Lillooet–Barkerville

Approximate distance: 650km

Chasing legends and landscapes, the Gold Rush Trail winds from the outskirts of Vancouver up the dramatic Fraser Canyon and into BC’s rugged wild west of the Cariboo and Land of Hidden Waters. Start at Fort Langley National Historic Site, where costumed interpreters bring BC’s early days to life through Indigenous and colonial storytelling. In the Fraser Valley, Kilby Historic Site pairs homemade pie with riverside camping and 1920s farmstead charm. In the District of Hope, the former railway line Othello Tunnels carves a cool, echoing passage through sheer granite cliffs high above a churning river – an unforgettable hike where light and shadow dance across mossy stone.

Nearby, Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park invites you to stroll across its historic suspension bridge above the Fraser River, where panoramic views and the bridge’s weathered charm make it a must-stop for striking photos and a sense of history. Hell's Gate Airtram whisks you over churning white water, and Tuckkwiowhum Heritage Village near Boston Bar offers immersive Indigenous storytelling. Spend a night or two at REO Rafting & Yoga Resort for outdoor adventure and glamping, then continue to Lillooet for lunch, local wine and mountain views at Fort Berens Estate Winery.

Stock up on Indigenous-made provisions at Splitrock Environmental or dive into St’at’imc culture at the Xwisten Experience Tours. Spend the night in a prospector’s tent or chuckwagon at Historic Hat Creek, explore pioneer history at 108 Mile Ranch Heritage Site and the Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin, and snap ghostly photos in the abandoned mining town of Quesnelle Forks before the grand finale at Barkerville Historic Town and Park – where wooden boardwalks and costumed townsfolk bring gold rush days to life.

Planning tip: Allow 3–7 days. The Gold Rush Trail is best from late spring through early fall, with plenty of options for camping, cozy cabins and local eats along the way.

Backcountry skiers at Revelstoke. Jiri Kulisek/Shutterstock

3. Powder Highway

Best for ski-town hopping and epic snow stashes

Start/Finish: Rossland, Fernie, Revelstoke, or Golden (depending on your direction of travel; loop or point-to-point)

Approximate distance: 700km

Carving a loop through the Kootenay Rockies, the Powder Highway is a pilgrimage for skiers, snowboarders and mountain lovers. This legendary route links eight world-class ski resorts – Whitewater, Fernie, Panorama, Kicking Horse, Revelstoke Mountain, Kimberley, Fairmont Hot Springs and RED Mountain – with quirky mountain towns, steamy hot springs and endless opportunities for adventure. In winter, powder hounds and families chase fresh tracks at these iconic resorts and with cat- and heli-skiing lodges, while non-skiers find tubing hills, skating trails and kid-friendly winter events.

Between ski days, soak in the steamy pools of Radium or Ainsworth Hot Springs, wander artsy streets in Nelson, or sample craft brews and hearty fare in Golden and Rossland. In summer, the Powder Highway transforms into a playground for hiking, mountain biking and sporting on alpine lakes.

Planning tip: Allow 5–10 days. Start the Powder Highway in Calgary (consider adding it to your Banff itinerary) or Vancouver. For the best snow, consider visiting between late December and early March, but try to avoid holidays, and save on lift tickets with the IKON Pass.

Grizzly bears in the Great Bear Rainforest. PharmShot/Shutterstock

4. Great Bear Rainforest Loop

Best for epic and remote wilderness with coastal adventures

Start/Finish: Vancouver–Bella Coola–Vancouver (loop; requires two ferries)

Approximate distance: 1700km

Blending oceans, fjords, glaciers, rivers, lakes and ancient forests, this road trip showcases the very best of British Columbia. Few travelers take on a BC adventure of this scale, but those who do are rewarded with the province’s most spectacular landscapes – often all to themselves.

Start with a ferry ride to Vancouver Island, heading north through charming seaside towns to Port Hardy. Board BC Ferries’ Northern Sea Wolf for a dramatic journey alongside whales and fjords to Bella Coola, gateway to the world’s largest coastal temperate rainforest. Explore ancient forests and rich Indigenous culture before driving east to Nimpo Lake, where floatplane-accessible lodges, glaciers and waterfalls await. Continue south through the Cariboo for a taste of cowboy culture and lakeside living, then wind back toward Vancouver via Lillooet, Pemberton, Whistler and the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Planning tip: Allow at least 7–10 days for this remote adventure. Book ferries and accommodations well in advance, and check road conditions before you go.

Liard River Hot Springs. Marius M. Grecu/Shutterstock

5. The Alaska Highway

Best for epic northern wilderness and history

Start/Finish: Dawson Creek–Yukon border

Approximate distance: 965km

The legendary Alaska Highway winds from “Mile 0” in Dawson Creek through BC’s remote northern wilds. Start with Dawson Creek’s art galleries and pioneer history, then hike among wind turbines at Bear Mountain Wind Park. Stop at Tse’k’wa National Historic Site for Indigenous history and browse northern art in Fort St. John. In Fort Nelson, the Fort St. John North Peace Museum brings the highway’s story to life, while guided hikes with Peak Wyld Co. offer a deeper dive into the wild.

The Rockies come alive at Stone Mountain Provincial Park. Camp, fish or hike at Summit Lake before paddling jade-green Muncho Lake beneath Folded Mountain. Stay at Northern Rockies Lodge or opt for a fly-in fishing trip, then cap it off with a soak at Liard River Hot Springs, a steamy oasis in the boreal forest. The final stretch leads to Watson Lake and the Yukon.

Planning tip: Allow at least 5–7 days for the full route. Guided hikes and interpretive sites add depth to this classic northern adventure.

Left: Slocan Lake near the town of New Denver. Tomas Nevesely/Shutterstock Right: Kootenay Lake in Kaslo. Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

6. West Kootenays

Best for laid-back lake towns, hot springs and mountain adventure

Start/Finish: Hope–Fernie or Rossland

Approximate distance: 1200km

The West Kootenays are home to some of the grooviest mountain towns in British Columbia, nestled beside pristine, uncrowded lakes and surrounded by lush forests. This region is a road tripper’s dream, most easily accessed via the scenic Crowsnest Highway 3 in the south or by turning onto Hwy 23 from the Trans-Canada at Revelstoke for a lakeside cruise along Upper Arrow Lake – complete with a free ferry across the water. Stop in Nakusp (or stay overnight) to soak in the lakeview pools at Halcyon Hot Springs Resort or the tranquil Nakusp Hot Springs, and don’t miss a tasting at Valley of the Springs Winery.

Take in the views at Slocan Lake Viewpoint and the roadside Ione Falls before heading to Kaslo, where you can tour the SS Moyie National Historic Site, sample local brews at Angry Hen Brewing or paddle with Kaslo Kayaking on Kootenay Lake. For a unique experience, unwind for a night at the Indigenous-owned Ainsworth Hot Springs, famous for its steamy caves and lakeside setting, and dine at the Ktunaxa Grill.

On the way to the artsy and vibrant town of Nelson, zip through the trees with Kokanee Mountain Ziplines and enjoy creative fare at Cantina del Centro or Pitchfork Eatery. Cap off your journey in Rossland, where you’ll find small-town mountain charm, epic biking trails and the new mountain bike park at RED Mountain Resort.

Planning tip: Allow a week or more to explore at a relaxed pace. Hot springs, local wineries and endless outdoor adventures make this a classic BC road trip.

Sunken garden at The Butchart Gardens in Victoria, Vancouver Island. Engel Ching / Shutterstock

7. Vancouver Island

Best for wild coastlines, ancient forests and laid-back island towns

Start/Finish: Victoria–Tofino–Powell River

Approximate distance: 777km

Just a short flight or ferry from Metro Vancouver, Victoria greets you with harborside charm, historic hotels, scenic bike trails and a distinctly West Coast vibe. Stroll the lush grounds of The Butchart Gardens, indulge in afternoon tea at the Fairmont Empress, paddle a kayak through the Inner Harbour or unwind in a floating sauna and hot pools – all while soaking up the city’s vibrant local food scene and creative spirit. From here, wind your way along the Juan de Fuca Highway to Sooke and Port Renfrew. Continue through the Cowichan Valley – famed for its wineries and farm-to-table fare – then up-island to the sandy beaches of Parksville and the murals of Chemainus.

Crossing the island’s wild heart via Port Alberni, you’ll reach a fork in the road: turn left for Ucluelet, with its Wild Pacific Trail and vibrant adventure scene, or head right to Tofino, Canada’s surf capital. The area invites you to catch waves at iconic beaches like Cox Bay and Chesterman, unwind in floating hot tubs and saunas and savor fresh-caught seafood at celebrated spots like Wolf in the Fog. Immerse yourself in Nuu-chah-nulth culture, kayak through misty inlets or set out on a bear-watching tour.

Whether you’re storm watching from a cozy lodge, hiking through ancient rainforest or sampling small-batch coffee in a surf shack cafe, you'll find Tofino’s wild, creative spirit shines at the edge of the Pacific. For a true island finale, catch the ferry from Comox to Powell River and explore the Sunshine Coast’s historic towns, mountain biking trails and kayak-friendly waters before looping back to Vancouver or Whistler via Horseshoe Bay.

Planning tip: Allow 5–10 days. To extend and for an extra dose of laid-back, bohemian West Coast spirit, venture out to the Southern Gulf Islands. Each island offers its own blend of coastal charm – think artisan markets, driftwood beaches, and forest trails – perfect for those who crave slower days, creative communities and a true island escape.