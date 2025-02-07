The Canadian alpine ski town of Whistler draws scores of visitors year-round for good reason. In the winter, the perfect powder and adventurous slopes of Whistler Blackcomb attract snowboarders and skiers from around the globe. In the summer, cooler temperatures lure visitors to the mountains, and sports like hiking, kayaking and mountain biking take the spotlight.

As the editor for Western Canada, it seemed like a massive oversight that I hadn’t had a chance to visit Whistler and thanks to an invitation from Destination Vancouver and Tourism Whistler to British Columbia, I was finally able to rectify that this winter. The visit lived up to my expectations and has me figuring out when I could plan a summer trip to see the area in a different season.

Here are a few of my takeaways from my short winter trip to this popular Canadian town to help you plan your own visit.

Hwy 99, or the Sea to Sky Highway, links Vancouver and Whistler. AscentXmedia/Getty Images

Getting there is half the joy

Most visitors fly into Vancouver, then make the nearly two-hour drive through the Sea to Sky Highway to Whistler. The time will vary based on the traffic and time of day you’re traveling. There are shuttles that will take you from Vancouver Airport to your hotel in Whistler, one of the most popular being the Whistler Shuttle.

You might cringe at the thought of sitting in the car for almost two hours after a flight, but let me assure you, the time will fly by. The drive is very scenic, and really sets the mood for the rest of your vacation. Though obviously your flight will ultimately dictate the time of day you travel, if you can, it’s really worth doing it during daylight hours when you can really enjoy this spectacular road trip.

Learn about the Lil’wat and Squamish Nations

Whistler is located on the shared territories of the Lil’wat Nation and Squamish Nation. At the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, you can learn more about these two First Nations communities who have forever lived on these lands.

Touring the museum starts with a film detailing the history and culture of these two Nations. Then, as you walk through the exhibits, you’ll gain an understanding of the art, history and culture of these communities. Tours are often led by students who are also members of these Nations. After you take in the exhibits, make sure to check out the cafe that offers an Indigenous-inspired menu as well as the shop, which features unique creations from Indigenous artists from the area.

Clockwise from top left: There are still many spots in Whistler commemorating the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. Make time for a session at ski school at Whistler Blackcomb. Get to know your fellow skiers while waiting for the lift. Melissa Yeager/Lonely Planet. Start gently on the beginner slopes at Whistler Blackcomb

Consider a lesson (or going to camp)

If you’re planning a trip in winter, you’re likely anxious to hit the slopes. A quick note for all of you, who like me, go skiing maybe once ever few years: you might find your visit more enjoyable if you spend a day or two at ski school first. Though Whistler Blackcomb has a lot of green and blue slopes, it does have a reputation for being an adventurous mountain to ski (that, along with its amazing snow, is why people come here!). It's worth taking that to heart to ensure you have a great time.

I hadn’t skied in a few years, so heading out on the slopes with an instructor helped me remember some of those basic ski skills I had forgotten while picking up some new ones. Whistler Blackcomb also offers ski camps for adults, including one dedicated exclusively to women, and I think if I went back I would use this as a great opportunity to learn new ski skills and meet new friends.

Clockwise from top left: Whistler Adaptive works to make winter sports accessible through using adaptive equipment. Guides can support people with disabilities on adaptive ski lessons. Whistler Adaptive makes accommodations for skiers of all ages and levels. Melissa Yeager/Lonely Planet. A range of sit skis are available for adaptive skiers

Connect with accessible sports

Whistler will receive international attention when in February 2025, with nearby Vancouver, it hosts Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Along with celebrating the spirit of the competitors in the events, the games will put a spotlight on the accessibility of the Whistler and Vancouver areas.

Even visitors just learning to ski will find a lot of accessible opportunities. The non-profit organization Whistler Adaptive’s motto is “adapt the playground” and in partnership with Whistler Blackcomb, offers ski and snowboarding lessons, from beginner to advanced, to people of any age who need accommodations for cognitive and physical disabilities.

If skiing and snowboarding isn’t your thing or you’re coming during summer, Whistler Adaptive also provides access to sports like kayaking, hiking and mountain biking.

Left: Head out on the Nordic ski trail at Whistler Olympic Park Right: Canadian biathlon athletes still train at Whistler Olympic Park. Melissa Yeager/Lonely Planet

Escape the crowds at Whistler Olympic Park

Whistler Olympic Park was established to host biathlon, ski jumping and Nordic skiing in the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic games, and it’s still used by Canada’s biathlon team to train.

Today, the park is also open to the public for recreation and is a great place to break free of the crowds and try Nordic skiing. Take a lesson, then get out on one of the trails to enjoy a serene, wintery day. If Nordic skiing isn’t your thing, you can also go snowshoeing or tobogganing.

Clockwise from top left: Take a stroll around the scenic Whistler Village. VisualCommunications/Getty Images. Make time for a Caesar cocktail, which is like a Bloody Mary with Clamato juice. Peak 2 Peak's continuous cables link Whistler and Blackcomb mountains. Melissa Yeager/Lonely Planet. Snuggle up in the bar at Whistler's Wild Blue restaurant

There’s a lot of fun to be had off the slopes

You don't have to be a skier to enjoy the mountain views. Spluge for the sightseeing ticket for the Peak 2 Peak gondola ($145/US$100 for an adult ticket at time of publication). It is a feat of engineering, connecting Whistler Mountain to Blackcomb Mountain in a 13.5km (8.4-mile) continuous lift system.

From inside one of the gondolas, you can enjoy sweeping views from every direction during the 11-minute ride. Those without a fear of heights might want to opt for the glass bottom for a 436m (1427ft) view to the valley below.

Most visitors make a day of it, sightseeing the mountain and having a meal or drinks at the Rendezvous Lodge on the Blackcomb side or the Roundhouse Lodge on the Whistler side of the connection.

Back at the bottom of the mountain, build in time to stroll Whistler Village and enjoy Canada's beloved Caesar cocktail at après-ski – it's like a Bloody Mary but contains Clamato juice and arrives with plenty of garnish. Then, grab a reservations at one of the buzzy restaurants, like Wild Blue, where you can savor a dinner with friends.

Build in some relaxation time whether it is splurging on a massage at the Four Seasons Spa or just simply taking a swim in the heated outdoor pool of your hotel. Some hotels and resorts offer their own programe of fun activities, so make sure to check their calendars before you arrive.

Melissa traveled to Whistler as a guest of Destination Vancouver and Tourism Whistler. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.