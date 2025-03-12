British Columbia is Canada’s land of wonders. Ancient forests kiss stormy Pacific breakers and steep-sided mountains frame modern, elegant skyscrapers in hubs such as Vancouver, a city regularly ranked as one of the top 10 most liveable metropolises. Meanwhile in the backcountry, waterfalls thunder into mountain valleys, glacier-fed rivers were made for rafting, and snow falls by the ton.

At any time of year, you’ll find adventures on demand. For outdoor enthusiasts, BC offers the best skiing in Canada, plus spectacular hiking, cycling, kayaking and mountaineering in the wild expanses of seven dramatic national parks.

Distances are vast in BC; unless you have a whole season to spare in the great outdoors, you may want to home in on a specific region or activity, such as exploring Vancouver Island or skiing on the “Powder Highway.” To help you plan the dream trip, here are the top things to do in British Columbia.

Stanley Park is Vancouver's favorite green space. Michael Wels/Getty Images

1. Stretch your legs in Vancouver's Stanley Park

Spilling across a water-ringed headland in the heart of Vancouver, this 1000-acre park is revered for its dramatic forest and mountain oceanfront views. It’s studded with nature trails, family-friendly attractions and tasty places to eat, as well as being steeped in local history.

Check out the shores of the Lost Lagoon for birdlife, squirrels and raccoons, or seek out exotic fauna at the Vancouver Aquarium, Canada’s largest. If you’re out and about in the evening, don’t be startled by the nine o’clock gun – the cannon is fired from Brockton Point at 9pm every evening.



Stanley Park stuns in all seasons. Summer is best for enjoying its beaches and swimming pools, and during the fall you’ll find colorful foliage and fewer crowds. Winter brings the Bright Nights festivities, when holiday illuminations fill the promontory.



Detour: South of Stanley Park – and also named after Lord Stanley, the 19th-century British Governor General of Canada – the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage is the flagship stage of western Canada, showing everything from off-Broadway musicals to classic plays.



2. Discover downtown Vancouver & Chinatown

Downtown Vancouver consists of three parts – Stanley Park, the grid-patterned city-center with its restaurants and glass towers, and the residential side streets of the West End (home to Vancouver's gay district) – and all offer plenty of things to do.

To the east of the center, the Gastown neighborhood combines cobblestone streets and heritage buildings with modern galleries and trendy bars. Art buffs will appreciate the Vancouver Art Gallery and Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art; after browsing the artworks, take a break at the scenic Dr Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Gardens.

Neighboring Chinatown is a vibrant community hub dotted with dim sum restaurants, traditional bakeries, food shops and hip cocktail spots. Pause for a selfie at the Millennium Gate that serves as the district’s grand entrance, then treat your tastebuds at Michelin-recommended Torafuku for exquisite Pan-Asian dishes and cocktails.

Granville Island Public Market is a great place to shop for local foods and produce. i viewfinder/Shutterstock

3. Feast at the Granville Island Public Market

Vancouver’s biggest foodie extravaganza, the Public Market on Granville Island is ideal for whiling away an afternoon, and snacking on goodies in the sun to the sound of buskers outside. Don’t miss the legendary mom-and-pop treat stop, Lee’s Donuts (come early in the morning on a weekday for the shortest lines).

You'll also find plenty of locally made arts and crafts at The Net Loft, across the street. Afterward, hop aboard the Aquabus mini-ferry for a short tour of the city by water, or use it to get to other waterfront spots, such as the Granville Bridge, a good spot to watch nesting cormorants.

Planning tip: If you’re driving, weekdays are the easiest times to find parking on Granville Island. If arriving by bicycle, there’s a complimentary bike valet service in the summer.

4. Relax in Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park

Queen Elizabeth Park is Vancouver’s highest point, offering panoramic views of the mountain-framed skyscrapers of downtown. This 130-acre park claims to house specimens of every tree native to Canada, and there are sports fields, manicured lawns and formal gardens to relax in.

This is a good place to view local birdlife – keep your eyes peeled for chickadees, hummingbirds and huge bald eagles. This park is also home to the domed Bloedel Conservatory and has a great fine-dining restaurant, Seasons in the Park, perched at the top of the hill. Picnics and pitch-and-putt are popular pastimes for locals here.

Planning tip: After unwinding in the park, head north to Salmon n’ Bannock, the only Indigenous-owned restaurant in Vancouver, serving modern dishes made using traditional ingredients.

The Malahat Skywalk offers dizzying views of the Saanich Inlet. Mr.Nikon/Shutterstock

5. Climb a cargo net at the top of the Malahat Skywalk

To the north of the island city of Victoria, overlooking the Saanich Inlet, this stunning spiral structure offers a view of the forest from 250m (820ft) above sea level. Get here via British Columbia Highway 1, or take the Skywalk Shuttle from downtown Victoria.

The top of the Skywalk offers 360-degree panoramas and at the top of the tower, thrill-seekers can bounce along a suspended cargo net, which provides a dizzying view of the forest floor below. Kids (age 5 and older) and kids-at-heart will enjoy returning to terra firma via the 65ft spiral slide.

Planning tip: Summer is the busiest time to visit; avoid long lines and crowds by coming in the off-season, if possible on a weekday. The Skywalk Music Series offers family-friendly performances by live artists and bands during summer afternoons and evenings.

6. Eat around the world at Richmond Night Market

The city of Richmond is best known for its diverse population and family-friendly night market, which has over 110 food stalls serving up 600 different dishes from around the world, plus stalls selling toys, handmade goods, clothing and accessories.

The market runs at weekends from April to October, and live musical acts, martial arts displays and dance showcases add to the festive mood. The list of the top 10 vendors of the month, posted near the entry gates, will help you decide where to start in the sea of food stalls.

Planning tip: Consider following the self-guided Richmond Dumpling Trail, where food lovers can discover delicious dumplings at more than 20 eateries along the route.

Taking the Sea-to-Sky Gondola is a highlight of a drive along the Sea-to-Sky Highway. Sergei Bachlakov/Shutterstock

7. Meander along the Sea-to-Sky Highway

This breathtaking drive from Vancouver to Whistler along Highway 99 winds along North America’s southernmost fjord, offering truly humbling views. There’s plenty to do en route; start with a picnic or overnight camping stop at Porteau Cove Provincial Park before leaving the beach behind and heading along the shore.

As you follow Howe Sound, you can learn about geology and the history of the area at the Britannia Beach Mine Museum, or take the dramatic Sea-to-Sky Gondola to access hiking trails, a thrilling suspension bridge and viewpoints looking out over the mountains and water. Adventure junkies will want to stop in Squamish for kiteboarding on Howe Sound and mountain biking on land.

Detour: To see more of BC, hop aboard the ferry at Horseshoe Bay to reach Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast or Bowen Island.

8. Get your heart racing at Whistler-Blackcomb Ski Resort

North America’s largest ski resort hosted the 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, and crowds continue to gather every winter for high-octane downhill skiing, cross-country trails, snowshoeing, bobsledding and snowboarding from November to May.

At the end of January, the town of Whistler transforms into a vibrant canvas of rainbows, skis and stilettos for Whistler Pride & Ski. In April, the Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival combines adrenaline thrills on the slopes with art, live music, revelry and unbeatable aprés ski activities.

In the summer, the slopes are taken over by mountain bikers; visit in July for the Crankworx cycling extravaganza. Summertime is also the time for zip-lining, canoeing and dinghy sailing on Alta Lake, and hiking the rewarding network of trails snaking through the mountains.

Planning tip: For an easier route to the views, the colossal Peak 2 Peak gondola will whisk you uphill to the gravity-defying Cloudraker Skybridge and the Raven's Eye viewing platform.

Tofino is an aquatic playground for fans of cold-water surfing. EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

9. Surf or swim the beaches of Tofino

The whole of the Pacific Rim is a surfer’s paradise, but Tofino on Vancouver Island’s exposed west coast has year-round swells that draw surf bums of all skill levels with the promise of unparalleled cold-water surfing. Cox Bay Beach is Tofino’s main surfing hub, known for consistent swells and prestigious surfing competitions.

For the perfect combination of surf culture and summer swells, head to Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Chesterman Beach has the best breaks for beginners; for quieter waters that are great for standup paddleboarding, head over to Mackenzie Beach. Newbie surfers can sign up for lessons at SurfSister.

Planning tip: After a long day on the water, bed down in luxury at Wickaninnish Inn, or in the retro-chic Hotel Zed, complete with a mini-disco. For immediate ocean access outside your door, Pacific Sands Resort is situated right on the shore.

10. Marvel at waterfalls and lake vistas in Yoho National Park

Just an hour’s drive northwest of Banff, Yoho National Park is the smallest of the four national parks in the Canadian Rockies, but the wilderness here is some of the continent's least tarnished. The only settlement inside the national park is Field, a community of around 169 people.

Start your explorations at Emerald Lake, a vivid pool ringed by forests and mountains, with camping and upscale accommodations available at the Emerald Lake Lodge. It’s equally enchanting in both summer and winter – you can take to the water on a canoe, view the thundering Takakkaw Falls, or tackle the 20km (12.4-mile) Iceline Trail, one of the best hikes in the Rockies.



More adrenaline activities are possible around the nearby town of Golden, such as the Golden Skybridge, Railrider Mountain Coaster and Sky Zipline. Afterward, grab a bite at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s Eagles Eye Restaurant, the highest restaurant in Canada.

Planning tip: If visiting in winter, note that avalanches are a risk in the area, so check DriveBC before venturing out.

British Columbia is known for its scenic natural hot springs. Chase Clausen/Shutterstock

11. Relax in hidden hot springs in the Northern Rockies

Just inland from the coast, the Northern Rocky Mountains are dotted with hidden hot springs, set amid stunning natural scenery. In the town of Kitimat, the Kitimat Lodge is a popular fishing lodge that offers boat tours to natural hot springs along the Douglas Channel, with the chance to spot Pacific white-sided dolphins and grizzly bears en route.

Alternatively, find peace in the healing waters of Hlgu Isgwit Hot Springs on Nisga'a First Nation land close to the Alaskan border (advance reservations are required). In the south of BC at Nakusp, Halcyon Hot Springs Resort offers hot pools, chic cabins and a classy restaurant, while Nakusp Hot Springs offers a more rustic experience.

Detour: If you’re really into hot springs, check out the Hot Springs Circle Loop, a 852km (529-mile) driving route visiting more than a dozen hot springs to the west of Calgary.



12. Gawk at the tallest mountain in the Canadian Rockies at Mount Robson Park

If you look west from Jasper or north from Wells Gray Provincial Park, you’ll spy magnificent Mount Robson, soaring to 3954m (12,972ft) at the heart of Mt Robson Park. While you can view its colossal, glacier-capped summit from the park’s campgrounds and trails, flooding in 2021 damaged the trail to famous Berg Lake, perched beside the glacier descending from the peak.

According to BC Parks, the trail will remain closed from April 2025 till mid-summer 2025 for repairs, so check the Mt Robson Park website for the latest information. Access the park from Edmonton via Highway 16 or Kamloops via Highway 5.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is the place for wild hiking adventures. Manuel Sulzer/Getty Images

13. Tackle challenging hikes in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Following the coast of Vancouver Island, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is a dream destination for hikers, and the 25km (15.5-mile) paved, multi-use trail connecting Tofino and Ucluelet along the coast even makes the Reserve accessible for those who are traveling car-free.

Formerly known as the Wickaninnish Trail, the Nuu-chah-nulth Trail connecting Long Beach to Florencia Beach is a great path to start on; it passes through dense coastal rainforests following raised wooden boardwalks. The West Coast Trail is a bucket-list trek for experienced hikers, taking six to eight days, offering awesome views of the scenic, wide-spanning Tsusiat Falls.



The Broken Group Islands, a collection of over 100 tiny islands and outcrops along a calm, sheltered stretch of coastline, has become a playground for backcountry campers and kayakers. Guided kayak tours are the best way to get around without getting lost if it’s your first visit.

Planning tip: For Broken Group Islands kayak tours, contact the ​​Broken Islands Lodge at the Sechart Whaling Station, the closest accommodation to the islands.



14. Stroll through the Butchart Gardens

A former limestone quarry, the Butchart Gardens is now home to over a million blooms; it became a designated National Historic Site of Canada in 2004. The gardens are themed by region and style – the Japanese Garden is a serene space surrounded by maple and beech trees.

Enjoy a cone of gelato as you step through the Italian Garden, or enjoy afternoon tea with gorgeous garden views at the Dining Room Restaurant. Exotic international plants are showcased in the Mediterranean Garden, and 280 varieties of roses are revealed in the Rose Garden. Kids will love taking a spin on the Rose Carousel.

Squamish calls out to fans of epic scenery and the great outdoors. Alexander Howard/Lonely Planet

15. Work up a sweat in Squamish and Garibaldi

Sandwiched between dramatic granite mountains and a turquoise bay, Squamish is a favorite stop for fans of hiking, biking, rock climbing and other outdoor adventures. While activities tend towards the hardcore, this small town's wholesome charm, great restaurants and abundance of walking trails, such as the Stawamus Chief hike, make it well worth an overnight stop.



Trailblazers will love hiking to ancient volcanic peaks and the glacially fed turquoise waters of Garibaldi Lake in Garibaldi Provincial Park. This is one of the best parks near Vancouver for hiking and backcountry camping, with several noteworthy trails, including the popular paths to Panorama Ridge, the Elfin Lakes and Cheakamus Lake.



Planning tip: Some parking lots in Garibaldi Provincial Park require a free day-use pass; check before you go.

16. See waterfalls born from volcanoes at Wells Gray Provincial Park

Rising from the ashes of dormant volcanoes, the hardened lava flows of Wells Gray Provincial Park have been perfectly carved by the Clearwater River, local glaciers and its 40 named waterfalls. Backcountry camping sites are dotted around the park, and the Wells Gray Information Center in Clearwater has all the information you need to plan a trip along the park’s 200km (124 miles) of hiking trails.

The Clearwater River offers idyllic views to those rafting its sometimes turbulent, sometimes tame, waters. Whitewater rafting can be booked in Clearwater with Riverside Adventures, Interior Whitewater Expeditions and Liquid Lifestyles.



British Columbia is legendary amongst skiers and snowboarders for its winter powder. stockstudioX/Getty Images

17. Enjoy the powder and vibes in West Kootenay’s mountain towns

Best paired with a soak in a nearby hot spring, the town of Nelson is BC’s funkiest mountain town, with modern hippy vibes and a history full of draft dodgers and marijuana growers (long before it was made legal). The town’s progressive ideologies have shaped it into a thoroughly modern mountain destination, packed with restaurants that source everything locally.

Adventurers can shred at Whitewater Ski Resort in winter, get high (no, not like that) on the Kokanee Mountain Zipline and explore the trails of Kokanee Glacier Park. For a change of pace, head back into town and take a ride on the old-fashioned tram known as the Nelson Streetcar.



Winter sports fans schedule in a stop at Rossland, an hour southwest of Nelson, to visit the Red Mountain Resort. It's known for its abundant and reliable dry powder and offers the best skiing in the West Kootenays.

Planning tip: For powder skiing enthusiasts, BC’s Powder Highway – aka Highway 95a – connects some of the best ski resorts in the world, including Whitewater and Red Mountain.



18. Marvel at ancient ice in Kootenay National Park

For humbling BC scenery without the exertion, take the moderately short hike to Stanley Glacier at Kootenay National Park and get close to ancient ice without a huge trek. The rocks along the trail to the glacier are peppered with fossils of ancient creatures from the Burgess Shale deposits.

Elsewhere in the park, you can experience the raw power of glacial waters at powerful Numa Falls and drive over the bridges of Marble Canyon to see the results of millennia of relentless natural erosion, with the intense blue river waters framed by black rocks.

Planning tip: To wrap up this sensory journey, a rejuvenating soak in the therapeutic waters of Radium Hot Springs is highly recommended.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Canada guidebook, published in June 2024.