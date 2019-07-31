Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…
Banff National Park
In the hit parade of top sights in Canada, Banff justifiably ranks as many people’s number one. As much a piece of Canadian history as a natural wonder, the nation’s oldest national park, founded in 1885, is what Canada is all about: a feral, but largely accessible, wilderness that attempts to cater for everyone – and largely succeeds – from bus-tour seniors to hard-core mountaineers.
Indeed, one of the great beauties of Banff is its juxtaposition of the untamed and the civilized. Grizzly bears roam within growling distance of diners clinking cocktails at the romantic Banff Springs Hotel, while weary hikers fresh from summit attempts queue up for ice cream with golfers clutching nine-irons. Striking a clever balance between yin and yang, Banff is a park with two distinct personalities. Popcorn on Banff Ave or rehydrated soup at a backcountry campground in the middle of nowhere? Take your pick – or enjoy both!
- Lake Louise
Considered by many to be the crown jewel of Banff National Park, Lake Louise is nearly impossible to describe without resorting to clichés. This…
- Moraine Lake
The spectacular, deep teal waters of Moraine Lake are one of Banff National Park’s most iconic sights. The lake’s rugged and remote setting in the Valley…
- Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies
Founded by local artists Catharine and Peter Whyte, the century-old Whyte Museum is more than just a rainy-day option. It boasts a beautiful, ever…
- Cave & Basin National Historic Site
The Canadian National Park system was effectively born at these hot springs, discovered accidentally by three Canadian Pacific Railway employees on their…
- UUpper Hot Springs Pool
Banff quite literally wouldn’t be Banff if it weren’t for its hot springs, which gush out from 2.5km beneath Sulphur Mountain at a constant temperature of…
- FFairmont Banff Springs
Looming up beside the Bow River, the Banff Springs is a local landmark in more ways than one. Originally built in 1888, and remodeled in 1928 to resemble…
- LLake Louise Summer Gondola
For a bird’s-eye view of the Lake Louise area – and a good chance of spotting grizzly bears on the avalanche slopes – climb aboard the Lake Louise Gondola…
- MMorant's Curve Viewpoint
Evoking oohs, ahs and countless shutter clicks from every traveler who passes near, this pullover and viewpoint on the Bow Valley Pkwy/Hwy 1A sits at a…
- Banff Gondola
In summer or winter, you can summit a peak near Banff thanks to the Banff Gondola, with four-person enclosed cars that glide up to the top of Sulphur…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Banff National Park.
