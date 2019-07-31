In the hit parade of top sights in Canada, Banff justifiably ranks as many people’s number one. As much a piece of Canadian history as a natural wonder, the nation’s oldest national park, founded in 1885, is what Canada is all about: a feral, but largely accessible, wilderness that attempts to cater for everyone – and largely succeeds – from bus-tour seniors to hard-core mountaineers.

Indeed, one of the great beauties of Banff is its juxtaposition of the untamed and the civilized. Grizzly bears roam within growling distance of diners clinking cocktails at the romantic Banff Springs Hotel, while weary hikers fresh from summit attempts queue up for ice cream with golfers clutching nine-irons. Striking a clever balance between yin and yang, Banff is a park with two distinct personalities. Popcorn on Banff Ave or rehydrated soup at a backcountry campground in the middle of nowhere? Take your pick – or enjoy both!