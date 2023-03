West of town, this trio of tranquil lakes is a great place for wildlife spotting: elk, beavers, owls, bald eagles and ospreys can often be seen around the lakeshore, especially at dawn and dusk. A paved path – part of the Legacy bike trail – parallels the lakes' northern edge for 5.9km, but the proximity of the Trans-Canada Hwy/Hwy 1 means that it’s not as peaceful as it could be.