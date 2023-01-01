This 2.3km loop trail begins near the Cave & Basin National Historic Site and meanders through one of Banff’s most important areas of natural marshland. It’s an excellent spot for bird-watching: keep your eyes peeled for red-winged blackbirds, green-winged teals and yellowthroats, as well as colorful butterflies and dragonflies. Part of the route follows a wooden boardwalk and leads to a fish-viewing platform and a bird hide. For a longer walk, you can continue on the trail to Sundance Canyon.

South of the Marsh Loop, a band of forest on the flanks of Sulphur Mountain has been designated as the Middle Springs Wildlife Corridor to allow large mammals (including bears, wolves and cougars) to migrate across the valley without having to enter the town. The area is permanently off-limits to people, but animals don’t always respect the boundaries, so look out for wildlife warnings and trail closures around Marsh Loop and Sundance Canyon.