Buffalo Nations Luxton Museum

The Luxton Museum recounts the story of Alberta's indigenous people, with a strong emphasis on the Cree, Blackfoot, Blood and Stoney nations. The displays are short on informative text, but you'll see some impressive eagle-feather headdresses and exquisite beadwork, including a gorgeous collection of horse bridles and sled-dog harnesses. There are also dioramas and life-size replicas representing traditional activities and events, among them a rather macabre Sun Dance ceremony.

The museum is unlikely to capture most visitors' attention for more than 30 minutes, making the $10 entrance fee a bit steep.