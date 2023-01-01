Old Banff Cemetery

Banff’s shaded cemetery is worth a visit, especially if you’re interested in the town’s history. Some of the gravestones date back to the 1890s; among the famous folk buried here are the pioneering trail guides Tom Wilson (who discovered Lake Louise), Jim Brewster (the founder of Brewster Transportation) and Bill Peyto; the artists Peter and Catharine Whyte; and the frontierswoman, naturalist and writer Mary Schäffer Warren, whose house can be seen just across the street from the cemetery.