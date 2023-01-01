In summer or winter, you can summit a peak near Banff thanks to the Banff Gondola, with four-person enclosed cars that glide up to the top of Sulphur Mountain in less than 10 minutes. Named for the thermal springs that emanate from its base, this peak is a perfect viewing point and a tick-box Banff attraction. There are a couple of restaurants on top, plus an extended hike on boardwalks to Sanson Peak, the site of an old weather station.

Pursuit, the corporation that owns the gondola, has recently moved to a system of 'dynamic pricing' where rates fluctuate according to demand; prices can get quite steep during peak summer season. Some people prefer to hike up the mountain instead on a zigzagging 5.6km trail. You can travel back down on the gondola for half price and recover in the hot springs.

The gondola is 4km south of central Banff. The easiest way to get there is to catch Roam bus No 1; alternatively, you can hunt for a spot in the enormous car park.