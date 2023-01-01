A little over a century ago, Banff Ave was Banff. Initially, the central street was home to little more than a handful of hotels, homesteads and trail outfitters, but the town slowly began to develop following the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) in 1885 and the opening of the landmark Banff Springs Hotel on the banks of the Bow River in 1888.

Though much of the original architecture of Banff Ave is modern, it’s still possible to make out a few of the historic buildings that would have greeted early visitors. The most obvious is the timber-framed Banff Park Museum, which has hardly changed since its construction in 1903. Further along the street, look out for the Cascade Dance Hall at No 120 (built in 1920), the original Brewster Transportation Building at No 202 (built in 1939; now occupied by the Rose & Crown pub), the Banff School Auditorium (built in 1939; now occupied by the Banff Visitor Centre) and St Paul’s Presbyterian Church at No 230 (built in 1930).

There are several more historic houses around town that are worth seeking out, best seen on one of the guided tours offered by the Whyte Museum.