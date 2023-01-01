BC's fourth-largest park is bounded by the Clearwater River and its tributaries, which define the park's boundaries. Highlights for visitors include five major lakes, two large river systems, scores of waterfalls such as Helmcken Falls and most every kind of BC land-based wildlife. Many hiking trails and sights, such as Helmcken Falls, are accessible off the main park road, which ends at Clearwater Lake.

You'll find opportunities for hiking, cross-country skiing and horseback riding along more than 20 trails of varying lengths. Rustic backcountry campgrounds dot the area around four of the lakes.