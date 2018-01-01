Welcome to Edmonton
Downtown is for the moneyed and the down-and-out. There's hope that the much-lauded Rogers Place will breathe life into it, but this seems like a tall order. For the soul of the city, head south of the river to the university district and happy-go-lucky Whyte Ave, home to small theaters, diners and a spirited Friday-night mood. Edmonton also has a few decent museums, an annual fringe festival second only to Edinburgh's, and some top nearby sights like the Ukrainian Cultural Village and Elk Island National Park.
1-Hour Edmonton River Valley Segway Tour
Glide effortlessly through North America's largest urban parkland and Edmonton's beautiful river valley. This 60-minute tour is located downtown along the North Saskatchewan River and the spectacular Trans Canada Trail, the longest continuous trail in North America. Tours run all year long, allowing you to enjoy the blooming spring buds, breathtaking lush summer greenery, colorful fall foliage or winter wonderland.Begin the tour with in-depth training, starting with a short safety video before receiving hands-on training from a certified Segway trainer. They will go over the skills and drills for everything you will need to know before heading out on your adventure. After the training, get ready for the experience of a lifetime as you ride through Edmonton’s world famous river valley. You’ll have the chance to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the river valley like you never have before.Whether you are looking for something to do with the entire family or for a fun date idea, don’t miss out on this Segway adventure tour.
Edmonton River Valley Segway Tour
River Valley Adventure's 90 min Beginner Segway Adventure gives you the opportunity to go faster and longer! The adventure starts with in-depth training from one of our certified Segway trainers. They will go over the skills and drills for everything you will need to know before heading out on your adventure. The training session usually takes about 30 minutes however everyone learns at a different pace. After the training get ready for the experience of a lifetime! For the remainder of your time you will be taken on a ride through North America's largest urban parkland! You’ll have the chance to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the river valley like you never have before. When you are have completed your Beginner Segway Adventure you will be given a River Valley Adventure Co. Segway Operator's License which will allow you to skip the training session when you return for your Advanced Segway Tour.
Southeast Edmonton Roots and Resources Bus Tour
Meet at Churchill Square besides Tix on the Square 15 minutes prior to departure. Board an air conditioned 24-seat turtletop bus and discover Edmonton through the eyes of your tour guide/driver. This trip will cover approximately 25 miles (40 km) in length and there will be a stop available for photo opportunities. Gain some knowledge of Alberta’s history, "secret locations", Chinatown, Little Italy, Edmonton’s economic history, Ukrainian immigration, Bonnie Doon, city development, and much more. Be prepared for the unexpected. Questions during the tour are both welcomed are encouraged. Your tour will conclude at the original departure point approximately 90-minutes post start time.
Edmonton River Valley 60-Minute Segway Adventure
Your 60-minute beginner segway adventure starts with in-depth training from a certified Segway trainers. They will go over the skills and drills for everything you will need to know before heading out on your adventure. The training session usually takes about 30 minutes, however everyone learns at a different pace. After the training, get ready for the experience of a lifetime! For the remainder of your time, take a ride through North America's largest urban parkland. You’ll have the chance to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the river valley like you never have before.
4-Day Bicycle Tour through Canadian Rockies
Depart from either Jasper or Edmonton. The local tour operator will provide a pickup from Edmonton International Airport, and a transport to any local hotel accommodation (included). Bike rentals, if needed, are also available for an additional extra.If arriving in Jasper instead of Edmonton, the tour operator will have one night's accommodation booked. Meet the next day around noon to start the tour. Day 1: Transfer to Jasper in a Mercedes van, Icefields Parkway to Sunwapta Falls – Total Distance: 56 kilometers (35 miles). There will be a pickup from a local accommodation at 8am for a transfer to Jasper. After a quick review of the route and some bike safety tips, set off out of town and onto the beautiful Icefields Parkway. There will be one rest stop at the spectacular Athabasca Falls. Then continue on to the accommodations at the Sunwapta Falls Hotel. A delicious 3-course meal will be served in the on-site restaurant. Day 2: Sunwapta Falls to Saskatchewan River Crossing – Total Distance: 98 kilometers (62 miles) Climb past Tangle Falls towards a lunch stop in the shadow of the great Columbia Icefields. After a nutritious meal, a well-deserved break, and a bit more climbing, a rewarding, 15-kilometer downhill section awaits. Sweep down towards the valley floor again and onto the impressive cliffs and waterfalls of the Weeping Wall. Enjoy a cold drink under Mt. Wilson at the Crossing Resort.Day 3: Bow Pass to Lake Louise – Total Distance: 85 kilometers (53 miles)Climb out of the valley in the shadow of Mount Murchison. Shortly after, the terrain levels off again. Cruise towards Bow Pass where the final challenge of the tour awaits. The reward will be witnessing a panoramic view of Peyto Lake like no other. In the distance, the valley that has been ridden over the past couple days can be seen in all its glory, surrounded by mountains as far as the eye can see. Descend to the shores of Bow Lake for a well-deserved lunch break before rolling downhill to Lake Louise.Day 4: Final ride into Banff / Canmore – Total Distance: 60 to 85 kilometers (37 to 53 miles)Pedal the final 60 kilometers on gently rolling hills and flats towards Banff on the Bow Valley Parkway. Take a rest break under Castle Mountain before joining a bike path that leads into the town of Banff. Afterwards, enjoy a group lunch (own expense) to celebrate this fantastic achievement of riding a bike through Canada’s Rockies. Transfers are then provided to Calgary or Edmonton.
Edmonton Road Bike Rental
Experience a brand-new fleet of Felt road bikes in Edmonton — model Z85 (men's) and the ZW85 (women's) available to rent. Felt is an established brand, renowned for offering great value in premium ride quality. The Z85 offers the perfect blend of confidence and performance by pairing a Felt FLite aluminum frame with a carbon fiber fork. The Shimano 11-speed 105 ensures that the bike performs flawlessly while shifting on a hill or in a sprint. With its compact crank and wide-spaced cassette, this bike will travel up mountains and back down with confidence.The Z85 weighs in at 9.4kg (20.72 pounds) and has Shimano 105 shifters, deraileurs, crankset and an 11-speed chain and cassette (chain wheel 50/34T, Freewheel 11-32T.E-Bikes are also available in the rental fee. These bikes are electric-pedal assisted and run silently. There is still pedaling involved, but the electric motor in the hub adds a bit of oomph to the effort. With e-bikes, a friend, spouse, or partner can easily ride alongside. Instead of telling a friend or partner how great the trip was, you'll now be able to enjoy the experience together. Rental bikes include tool bag, spare tubes, flat pedals, and pump. Helmets are available for rent, if needed. If quick-release pedals are preferred, please bring own pedals and shoes. The local supplier will happily install these upon pickup. Bikes can be picked up and dropped off at Element Cycling and Mulitsport the evening before the first rental day and the morning after the last rental day.