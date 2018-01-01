4-Day Bicycle Tour through Canadian Rockies

Depart from either Jasper or Edmonton. The local tour operator will provide a pickup from Edmonton International Airport, and a transport to any local hotel accommodation (included). Bike rentals, if needed, are also available for an additional extra.If arriving in Jasper instead of Edmonton, the tour operator will have one night's accommodation booked. Meet the next day around noon to start the tour. Day 1: Transfer to Jasper in a Mercedes van, Icefields Parkway to Sunwapta Falls – Total Distance: 56 kilometers (35 miles). There will be a pickup from a local accommodation at 8am for a transfer to Jasper. After a quick review of the route and some bike safety tips, set off out of town and onto the beautiful Icefields Parkway. There will be one rest stop at the spectacular Athabasca Falls. Then continue on to the accommodations at the Sunwapta Falls Hotel. A delicious 3-course meal will be served in the on-site restaurant. Day 2: Sunwapta Falls to Saskatchewan River Crossing – Total Distance: 98 kilometers (62 miles) Climb past Tangle Falls towards a lunch stop in the shadow of the great Columbia Icefields. After a nutritious meal, a well-deserved break, and a bit more climbing, a rewarding, 15-kilometer downhill section awaits. Sweep down towards the valley floor again and onto the impressive cliffs and waterfalls of the Weeping Wall. Enjoy a cold drink under Mt. Wilson at the Crossing Resort.Day 3: Bow Pass to Lake Louise – Total Distance: 85 kilometers (53 miles)Climb out of the valley in the shadow of Mount Murchison. Shortly after, the terrain levels off again. Cruise towards Bow Pass where the final challenge of the tour awaits. The reward will be witnessing a panoramic view of Peyto Lake like no other. In the distance, the valley that has been ridden over the past couple days can be seen in all its glory, surrounded by mountains as far as the eye can see. Descend to the shores of Bow Lake for a well-deserved lunch break before rolling downhill to Lake Louise.Day 4: Final ride into Banff / Canmore – Total Distance: 60 to 85 kilometers (37 to 53 miles)Pedal the final 60 kilometers on gently rolling hills and flats towards Banff on the Bow Valley Parkway. Take a rest break under Castle Mountain before joining a bike path that leads into the town of Banff. Afterwards, enjoy a group lunch (own expense) to celebrate this fantastic achievement of riding a bike through Canada’s Rockies. Transfers are then provided to Calgary or Edmonton.