Calgary was once known to forsake quality for quantity, but this trend is changing with fantastic results. Community activists in emerging neighborhoods like Inglewood and Kensington are finally waking up and smelling the single-origin home-roasted coffee, with new bars, boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues exhibiting more color and experimentation. The city that to non-Calgarians long served as a somewhat bland business center or a functional springboard has actually become – ahem – cool.
Mountain Lakes and Waterfalls Day Trip from Calgary
From Calgary, travel the open prairie up into the foothills that lead to the Canadian Rockies. In Banff National Park, you'll journey the Bow Valley Parkway. Enjoy a quick lunch at Emerald Lake before making your way to Victoria Glacier and Lake Louise. Time will be provided at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise before moving on to Moraine Lake, in the Valley of the Ten Peaks. Crossing the Great Divide into Yoho National Park via the scenic Kicking Horse Pass, pause at the Spiral Tunnels and enjoy a walk through the paths of Takakkaw Falls. Return to Calgary in the evening after a full day exploring the scenic sights of the Canadian Rockies. Please note: This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to September.
Columbia Icefield Tour with Glacier Skywalk from Calgary
From Calgary, you'll travel the Trans Canada Highway across the prairie, through rolling foothills and into the Canadian Rocky Mountains and Banff National Park. Take a morning stroll on the shore of Lake Louise where Mount Victoria and the Victoria Glacier create a stunning backdrop. Visit Lake Louise, the icon of the Canadian Rockies, before your spectacular journey along the Icefields Parkway. At Lake Louise stroll along its emerald green shores with a picture-perfect view of the Victoria Glacier. With photographic stops at Crowfoot Glacier and Peyto Lake, you head towards the impressive view at the Big Hill. Then embark on one of the most scenic drives in Canada, the Icefield Parkway. Ride on the all-terrain Ice Explorer and delight in the excursion on the Athabascar Glacier. Step out onto the glacier and stand on the ancient ice! On your scenic return trip, a stop in Banff provides time to dine and explore this historic mountain town before departing for Calgary in the evening. Please note: This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Banff Day Trip from Calgary
From Calgary, take the scenic Tunnel Mountain Drive to the town of Banff, keeping an eye out along the way for wildlife such as deer, elk and bears. Inside Banff National Park, take the Banff Gondola to ride up into the mountaintops, and take in jaw-dropping views from the boardwalk or the 360-degree observation deck. Then enjoy the peaceful beauty of Bow Falls. Later, enjoy free time to have lunch and explore the idyllic mountain town of Banff. For an extra-special experience, upgrade to include a cruise around Lake Minnewanka. Return to Calgary in the evening after a full day exploring the Canadian Rockies. Please note: This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Icefields Parkway Discovery to Jasper from Calgary
Travel the Trans-Canada Highway from Calgary into Banff National Park, then continue along the Icefields Parkway, one of Canada's most scenic drives, into Jasper National Park. Visit Lake Louise, Crowfoot Glacier and Peyto Lake to admire the region's unspoiled beauty. At the Columbia Icefield, enjoy a ride aboard the Ice Explorer! Time is provided here for lunch before continuing through Sunwapta Valley past Tangle Falls and the Stutfield Glacier on Mt Kitchener. This tour includes both the Glacier Adventure and the Glacier Skywalk. Stop for a stroll at Athabasca Falls before a late-afternoon arrival in Jasper. Please note: This is a one-way trip. Your tour will conclude in Jasper. Passengers are allowed a maximum of 2 pieces of luggage per person. This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Canadian Badlands Day Trip from Calgary
Meet your guide and board your air-conditioned coach near Calgary Tower for your day trip to the Canadian Badlands of Alberta. Traveling east, take in views of expansive golden prairies before the landscape shifts to Drumheller’s striated hills and hoodoo rock formations. Forming over millions of years, these fragile sandstone pillars capped with large stones stand anywhere from 16 to 23 feet (5 to 7 meters) tall. Find out from your guide about where the name ‘hoodoo’ comes from, and which indigenous tribes regard them as petrified giants that attack intruders at night.Disembark for views of Horseshoe Canyon, one of Drumheller’s most popular sights, and learn about its geology, history, and native plants and animals at the Interpretative Centre.Next, head to the town of Drumheller, aka Dinosaur Capital of the World, and visit Royal Tyrrell Museum, home to 130,000 fossils of more than 300 different species, many of them dinosaurs. Weave through impressive exhibits and watch scientists assemble a raptor skeleton. You'll receive a behind-the-scenes look at what happens to fossils after they’re unearthed from the nearby UNESCO World Heritage site of Dinosaur Provincial Park.Want to find fossils yourself? Try the museum’s Dinosite tour (own expense. when available), a guided 2-mile (3-km) walk on hilly terrain through the badlands, where you’ll spot dinosaur bones in the ground and learn about ancient Alberta. After time for lunch (own expense) at the museum, leave Drumheller and head to the Atlas Coal Mine for a guided tour of Canada's most complete historic coal mine. Home to the country's last standing wooden coal tipple, this national site gives insight into the dirty, and sometimes deadly, work of coal miners before returning to Calgary.
Alberta Hotel Transfers: Banff, Jasper, Lake Louise, and More
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs are covered by this one-way shared departure service between multiple Alberta destinations. The resort connector service covers dozens of hotels and resorts in Banff, Jasper, Lake Louise, Calgary and Kananaskis.Simply meet your driver at your hotel at the prearranged time. Then, sit back and relax in a comfortable, air-conditioned motor coach during the drive to your selected Alberta destination.When making a booking, you will need to provide your hotel information and flight details if traveling to the airport. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Please note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to see a schedule of departure times.