Richmond Night Market

Arguably Richmond's biggest lure is this atmospheric, always busy, Asian-flavored night market that has grown from humble beginnings in 2000 to become the largest night market in North America. Beyond the predictable (but fun) trinket stalls and fairground attractions, the complex is best known for its abundance of steam-billowing food stalls that ply everything from poke bowls to fried octopus. The live entertainment is equally diverse with punk rock alternating with martial-arts displays.

It's handily located one block from Bridgeport station and 20 minutes from downtown Vancouver. Arrive early and be prepared to queue.