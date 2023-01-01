International Buddhist Temple

Contrasting sharply with the suburban monotony of Richmond, this elaborate Buddhist temple is a large and handsome structure endowed with a surfeit of gold leaf, aromatic incense and dragon-like adornments. It’s hard not to be drawn into its tranquil maze of ponds, gardens and Imperial Chinese architecture, whatever your religious persuasion. Check out the detailed 100m Buddha mural and the golden, multi-armed Bodhisattva figure with its 1000 hands before proceeding up the marble steps into the zen-like Gracious Hall.

The temple's Taste of Zen vegetarian cafeteria (11:30am to 3pm) is also popular with visitors.