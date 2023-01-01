London Heritage Farm

An 1890s white-painted farmhouse that offers an evocative glimpse into Richmond's pioneer-era agricultural past. Check out the beardy photos of past residents on the walls of this creaky-floored museum, then nose around the re-created rooms with their yesteryear furniture and knickknacks. The site's bucolic grounds are filled with fragrant flowers and gracefully rusting old farm machinery. Most visitors save time for afternoon tea in the small, antique-lined dining room (book ahead on peak summer days).