Britannia Shipyard

A riverfront complex of historic sheds housing dusty tools, boats and reminders of the region's maritime past, this is one of the most evocative, fancy-free historic sites in the region. Check out the preserved Murakami House, where a large Japanese family lived before being unceremoniously interned during the war. Interpretive boards tell the story; well-versed volunteers fill in the gaps.

It's best visited in tandem with Steveston's inter-related Gulf of Georgia Cannery, a short walk along the waterfront.