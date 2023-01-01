Architecture fans should save time for one of Vancouver's best art-deco buildings. Completed in 1936, its highlights include a soaring, Gotham-style exterior as well as an interior of streamlined signs, cylindrical lanterns and embossed elevator doors. Snap some photos of the statue of Captain George Vancouver outside, then check out the handsome wooden heritage mansions on surrounding Yukon St and W 12th Ave. Finally, snag a table at the public plaza next to City Hall for some grand mountain-framed cityscape views.

If you're on a deco roll, make sure you also hit downtown's magical Marine Building.