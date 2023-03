This long, slender sand-and-grass isthmus at the mouth of the Fraser River, which can be reached by car or bike, is one of the region's best birding destinations. Look out for migrating avian critters (snow geese included) plus 'locals' such as kinglets, hummingbirds, bald eagles and many more. Turtles also call this park home and you'll have great shoreline views to point your camera at, especially from the 4km-long Iona Jetty.