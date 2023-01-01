The city's highest point – 167m above sea level and with panoramic views over the mountain-framed downtown skyscrapers – this 52-hectare park claims to house specimens of every tree native to Canada. Sports fields, manicured lawns and formal gardens keep the locals happy, and you'll likely also see wide-eyed couples posing for their wedding photos in particularly picturesque spots. This is a good place to view local birdlife: keep your eyes peeled for chickadees, hummingbirds and huge bald eagles whirling high overhead.

Check out the synchronized fountains at the park's summit – home to the Bloedel Conservatory – where you'll also find a hulking Henry Moore bronze called Knife Edge – Two Piece. If you want to be taken out to the ball game here, the park's beloved Nat Bailey Stadium is also a popular summer hangout for catching games of the Vancouver Canadians baseball team.