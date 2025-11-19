In a city that sits right next to the ocean, it’s no surprise that fresh seafood tops most menus in Vancouver. Wild Pacific salmon, Dungeness crab and geoduck (pronounced gooey-duck) are locally-caught favorites, but the shining stars of Vancouver’s seafood scene are the spot prawns – when you can get them. Caught along BC’s coast and only available May to June, spot prawns are the most desired local delicacy (there’s even an annual festival named after them).

Vancouver’s culinary scene also has a huge Asian influence, and as a result, there’s no shortage of superior sushi joints and delicious dim-sum spots. Indigenous cuisine showcases the flavors of Vancouver’s past and present through the traditions and cooking practices of the people who first called the land home. Add to that some sweet treats and warm drinks that were born in the city, and you have a complete tasting list to add to your Vancouver visit.

From famous food trucks to Michelin meals, here are the best dishes and drinks to try in Vancouver (and where to find them).

Dishes at Salmon n' Bannock. Indigenous Tourism BC + Point Blank Photo

1. Break bread at Salmon n’ Bannock

For a true taste of Vancouver’s cultural roots, head to Salmon n’ Bannock, the city’s only Indigenous-owned restaurant. There, modern dishes are made using traditional Indigenous ingredients, and the dining experience extends beyond the food. Storytelling, traditional music, and Aboriginal artwork complement the menu, with dishes like Wild Sockeye salmon, and bannock (traditionally a pan-fried bread) served in creative ways – think bannock tacos with housemade chili, salmon mousse with bannock crackers, or the signature bannock with butter and jam. Don’t miss the mushrooms on toasted bannock served with warm gravy, and the melt-in-your-mouth bison pot roast (roasted for 24 hours) is a must-try, perfectly paired with a fluffy bannock to sop up the drippings.

Make it happen: The original restaurant, found in Vancouver’s Fairview and South Granville neighborhood, is a popular spot so be sure to book in advance. There’s also a smaller eatery, Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly, located in the Vancouver International Airport (YVR International Departures), for great grab n’ go plates.

Oysters at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market. Leila Kwok

2. Slurp SunSeeker oysters at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Oysters are everywhere in Vancouver, but Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market does them best. Family-owned and operated, Fanny Bay Oysters (part of Taylor Shellfish family) uses floating farms to harvest premium Pacific oysters produced in BC’s Desolation Sound, where the oysters are then packed and shipped for use the next day. The SunSeeker variety is superb, slightly sweet with a pleasing saline finish, enjoyed best freshly shucked and served with lemon, horseradish and mignonette.

Make it happen: This tide-to-table oyster bar is Michelin-recommended, so it gets crowded, especially on game days (it’s only steps from the city’s arenas and stadiums). Be sure to book a table in advance, or if you’re lucky enough to snag a spot, pop in and perch yourself at the bar counter.

Japadog truck on Burrard St. Japadog

3. Devour a specialty dog at Japadog

This Japanese take on the traditional dog has become an iconic Vancouver food stop – just ask celebrities, like singer Steven Tyler and actor Seth Rogen, who have snapped photos at Japadog while stopping for a streetside snack. The Kurobuta Terimayo (often just called the “Terimayo”) is a Japadog fan favorite, made with Kurobuta pork sausage and topped with teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, fried onions and seaweed.

Make it happen: Hit the original food truck located on Burrard St in Downtown Vancouver, or visit one of the other food trucks and sit-down restaurant locations found around town. Expect a line.

The BC roll at Tojo's. Tojo's

4. Bite into a BC roll at Tojo’s

Credited as the creator of the famous California Roll, chef Hidekazu Tojo changed the culinary scene in the city when he arrived in Vancouver in the early '70s to work at one of the city’s first Japanese restaurants. He opened his own, simply named Tojo’s, in 1988. There, he adds a “Tojo twist” to traditional Japanese cuisine with unique rolls like the Great BC Roll, made with barbecued salmon skin, cucumber, sesame and scallion (he’s the inventor of the must-try maki, now found at most sushi spots). Chef Tojo is also known for his custom omakase (chef selection) menus, enjoyed by the best in the industry, including Anthony Bourdain, who featured Tojo’s on a 2008 episode of his hit show No Reservations.

Make it happen: The high-end sushi spot is pricey, and tables can be tough to come by, but it’s worth a try if you can swing it. Book ahead.

Nero Waffle Bar, a popular place for cocktails. Nero Waffle Bar

5. Warm up with a London Fog at Nero Waffle Bar

Vancouver is the birthplace of the London fog, a foamy tea beverage made of Earl Grey tea, vanilla flavoring, raw honey and milk, and it’s a popular drink order in the city. Try a cup of the lavender London fog latte paired with a plate of authentic, freshly-made brussels or liège waffles at the buzzing brunch spot Nero Waffle Bar.

Make it happen: Expect long lines, especially during weekend brunch hours. There are three dine-in locations in Vancouver.

Cocktails at the Keefer Bar. The Keefer Bar

6. Down a Chinatown sour cocktail at the Keefer Bar

Head to historic Chinatown for a drink at Vancouver’s most notable cocktail lounge, the Keefer Bar, a dimly-lit lounge with moody, vintage vibes. The bar was recently ranked #28 on North America’s 50 Best Bars list for 2025, recognized for its creative Chinese-apothecary cocktail creations that use locally-sourced ingredients. The Chinatown Sour, a riff on the classic whiskey sour, is one to order, made with overproof bourbon, Fernet-Branca, lemon, astragalus, and orgeat, but really you can’t go wrong with any of the drink choices here. While there, be sure to order an Asian-inspired small plate (the steamed buns and xiao long bao pork dumplings are tasty).

Make it happen: Skip long lines and enjoy discounted prices during happy hour (4–6pm Sunday–Friday). Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended for larger groups.

ARC Restaurant, where seafood is a specialty. ARC Restaurant

7. Snap into a spot prawn at ARC Restaurant

Spot prawns are a seasonal seafood specialty only available 6 to 8 weeks a year in Vancouver (May to June) but they’re a must-try if you time your visit just right. For a taste, consider a meal at ARC Restaurant, where the Province to Plate specialty menu features dishes made with local ingredients (like honey from the onsite rooftop apiary, and halibut and spot prawns caught fresh nearby). Spot prawns take the spotlight when they’re in season, with a spot prawn boil and a creamy spot prawn chowder as menu features. ARC executive chef Adam Middleton also served a Spot Prawn Mac & Cheese at the 2025 Spot Prawn Festival on Granville Island, featuring BC spot prawns in a rich bisque, with mascarpone and toasted sourdough crumbs.

Make it happen: The Province to Plate menu at ARC changes seasonally, so be sure to check for the latest offerings. Reservations are recommended for dining at ARC, which is located in the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel.

Chicken wings at Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh

8. Chomp on Cambodian chicken wings at Phnom Penh

This family-run Vietnamese-Cambodian restaurant has been a staple in Vancouver’s Chinatown since 1985. Phnom Penh’s legendary status is mostly due to what’s been dubbed the “holy trinity”, three must-try dishes that include the famous deep fried chicken wings (No. 78), which are best enjoyed when dunked in the accompanying pepper lime dipping sauce. The other two top dishes include the marinated butter beef (No. 71), a carpaccio covered in cilantro and garlic, and the filet beef luc lac served on rice with a fried egg (No. 35). The wings are so good, be prepared to ask for a second order before paying the bill.

Make it happen: It’s a special feat to snag a table at this super-popular spot. Lines are long, but they do take reservations in advance, if you can get one.

Crab rolls at Crab Hot Lau. Crab Hot Lau

9. Crunch on crispy crab spring rolls at Crab Hot Lau

Wild BC Dungeness crab is another shining seafood to try, and Crab Hot Lau, an unassuming northern Vietnamese spot found on the Kingsway strip, really packs it into the dishes. Locally-caught Dungeness crab is the star in the signature chả nem cua biển (square crab spring rolls), with fresh crab meat stuffed into crispy golden rice paper wraps.

Make it happen: Be sure to make a reservation during peak dinner hours, and look for late-night happy hour specials, often offered after 9pm.

Lamb popsicles at Vij’s. Vij’s

10. Nibble on lamb popsicles at Vij’s

You may recognize celebrity chef Vikram Vij from his notable TV appearances, including features on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations and Giada De Laurentiis’s Giada’s Weekend Getaways. He has also been a judge on Top Chef Canada, and was the first Indo-Canadian investor on Dragon’s Den, but his popularity dates back to 1994 when he opened his first restaurant, Vij’s, in Vancouver.

His restaurant is said to have revolutionized Indian cuisine in Canada, thanks to his inventive approach to creating traditional Indian dishes using locally-sourced ingredients. A fan favorite: the lamb popsicles, marinated in wine and fenugreek sauce. Now a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized restaurant, Vij’s continues to top the list of Vancouver’s best dining spots. Want to try making his dishes at home, look out for chef Vij’s new cookbook, My New Indian Kitchen.

Make it happen: You’ll definitely want to make reservations to dine here, or if you decide to drop in and stand in line, you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere while gobbling snacks that are often served to those who wait patiently for a table.

Nanaimo bars at Fratelli Bakery. Marco Cornale

11. Gnaw on a Nanaimo bar at Fratelli Bakery

You can’t leave Vancouver without trying one of its most notable sweet treats, the Nanaimo bar. Named after Nanaimo, a city on Vancouver Island, the no-bake dessert bar is made of three layers: a chewy graham cracker, coconut and chocolate base, a creamy custard center, and a top layer of thick, firm chocolate. Try one at Fratelli Bakery, a family-owned Italian bakery on Commercial Drive, known for its delicious take on the traditional bar.

Make it happen: Try to visit in the morning when baked goods are fresh. The bakery is closed on Mondays, and has limited outdoor seating. Consider grabbing your treats to go, to be enjoyed at a nearby park like John Hendry Park (Trout Lake).