As one of the largest cities in the US by area and population, the Dallas most people picture is big: big hats, big sports, big oil. While that’s certainly part of the story, the real charm of this north Texas city lies in its contrasts. Historic and modern, flashy and gritty, Dallas surprises with a mix of glittering skyline, high-end dining and shopping, easily accessible nature and deeply rooted Texas traditions. The city sometimes feels like a luxe getaway, other times a laid-back escape – often in the same day.

Foodies, art enthusiasts, sports fans and families will all find something to love here throughout its many neighborhoods. And as a tremendous bonus, Dallas has several standout experiences that don’t cost a dime.

Here are the top things to do during your next trip to Dallas.

1. Sample famous Texas BBQ

It’s no secret that Texas barbecue is in a class of its own, with pitmasters perfecting the art of smoked everything – from brisket to creative sides. Terry Black’s is the big local name (with a perpetual line outside to prove it), but in-the-know enthusiasts like myself swear by the classic pit-style BBQ at Hard Eight and Slow Bone’s prime brisket. Go to Hutchins for the sides and free banana pudding when you dine in; don’t miss the Texas Twinkie. Switch it up at Hurtado Barbecue, a unique Tex-Mex style BBQ.

Contemporary art at the Nasher Sculpture Center. Jon Hicks/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images

2. Get cultured in one of the city’s arts districts

Downtown’s Dallas Arts District lays claim to being the largest contiguous urban arts district in the US. With the free-to-visit Dallas Museum of Art, Crow Museum of Asian Art and Nasher Sculpture Center within a few blocks, it offers an unbeatable concentration of cultural institutions. Catch a live performance – symphony, opera, dance or theater – and check out Klyde Warren Park, with an amazing playground and splash pad, food trucks and nightly illuminated fountain shows. The sleek HALL Arts Hotel has a rooftop pool and bar in addition to a well-curated art collection.

Beyond downtown, Deep Ellum bursts with vibrant street art, from murals and graffiti to public installations like the giant Traveling Man. Live music spills from bars and street performers entertain passersby. On Saturdays, the Outdoor Market is the place to be. Indie shops, galleries and Instagrammable restaurants and cafés line the walkable Bishop Arts District in North Oak Cliff. Shop imported French everything at Marcel Market and hunt for a new page-turner at The Wild Detectives.

Detour: The city’s famous 30-foot fiberglass eyeball sculpture is an attraction in itself. Find it at 1601 Main Street, Downtown.

3. Root, root, root for the home team

With seven pro teams across every major sport, Dallas is a dream for sports fans. Catch the Dallas Mavericks or Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center, or head to Arlington for a Texas Rangers or Dallas Wings WNBA game. Soccer fans can cheer on FC Dallas in Frisco, and thrill seekers can head to Texas Motor Speedway for high-octane racing. And of course, no trip is complete without watching the Dallas Cowboys play at the state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium.

4. Spend a day at the first-ever Six Flags

The very first Six Flags amusement park opened right here in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in 1961. Over 60 years later, it’s still a favorite for high-octane thrills. Six Flags Over Texas packs in more than 45 rides, including 13 roller coasters and three water rides. Adrenaline junkies will want to make a beeline for New Texas Giant, Titan and the new AQUAMAN: Power Wave, a one-of-a-kind water coaster.

Planning tip: The lines for Pandemonium, New Texas Giant and Mr. Freeze get extremely long. Make a beeline for those rides if they’re on your list.

The 3.5-mile Katy Trail. Timothy Guarderas/Shutterstock

5. See and be seen on the Katy Trail

One of Dallas’s most popular places to walk, jog or bike, the 3.5-mile Katy Trail follows a former rail line from downtown to Southern Methodist University (SMU). Come for both exercise and people watching, as the trail winds through upscale tree-lined neighborhoods, past public art and packed restaurant patios. Katy Trail Ice House is a favorite, especially during happy hour (4pm to 7pm weekdays).

Detour: Grab a coffee – or better yet, a Fruit Loop matcha from Foxtrot – on bustling Knox Street, just off the northern end of the Katy Trail in the wildly popular Knox-Henderson neighborhood.

6. Reflect on JFK’s legacy

President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination remains one of the most somber and defining moments in American history. Start at The Sixth Floor Museum, adjacent to Dealey Plaza & the Grassy Knoll, where exhibits trace Kennedy’s life, presidency and tragic death. Outside, a white “X” on Elm Street marks the exact spot where he was shot. For a deeper dive, walk to the stark John F. Kennedy Memorial, see where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested inside the Texas Theatre or head over to the Hilton Fort Worth (then the Hotel Texas), where JFK spent his last night and delivered his final speech hours before his death.

7. Step into the Wild West at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Technically, it’s Fort Worth, but the Stockyards are synonymous with Dallas. Start at the free twice-daily cattle drive (11:30am and 4pm) down East Exchange Avenue, then have drinks and bites at Second Rodeo Brewing, an indoor–outdoor space that feels like your bestie’s backyard. Design a custom cowboy hat at Flea Style, walk the grounds of gorgeous Hotel Drover – or better yet, stay the night – and try two-stepping or bull-riding at Billy Bob’s, the world’s largest honky-tonk.

Planning tip: You can walk around the Stockyards with your drink; just stay on the red brick roads. Most bars offer to-go cups for your “roadie.”

Football on-screen at the Cosm. Courtesy of Cosm

8. Immerse in a next-level show at Cosm

In the north Dallas suburb, the Colony, Cosm presents an all-new way to watch shows and sporting events: inside a massive LED dome. Think Sphere in Las Vegas, but more intimate. Whether you see a nature documentary, an outer space journey or a Cirque du Soleil production, you’ll feel like you’re part of the action. Sports fans can even catch major games here, and the curved screen creates the illusion of sitting courtside or on the 50-yard line.

Planning tip: Levels 2 and 3 have the best seating (by far), while more wallet-friendly Level 1 seats are extremely close to the screen.

9. Sip frozen margaritas in their birthplace

Mariano Martinez retrofitted a Slurpee machine for his namesake restaurant in 1971, creating the frozen margarita. The frosty cocktail became so iconic that Martinez’s original machine now sits in Washington, DC’s Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Try The Original Frozen at Mariano’s Hacienda or La Hacienda Ranch, or other popular versions at Ojeda’s (famously strong), Desperados, Pepe’s & Mito’s or Uncle Julio’s (where “The Swirl,” swirled with sangria, is a must).

10. Customize your dream cowboy hat

Whether you're going for traditional or more urban cowboy, Dallas has plenty of places to craft a custom hat. At Flea Style and Rancher Hat Bar, choose your hat’s color and shape, then personalize it with bands, feathers, branding and more. Alan’s Lids, just south of Fort Worth (and often at pop-up events like farmers markets), offers true Western flair with custom hats and shaping.

Detour: Prefer a ready-to-wear hat? Score 30 to 50% off retail at the Resistol & Stetson Factory Outlet in Garland. You can add a few custom touches or bring in your current hat for cleaning and reshaping – just $10, no matter the brand.

Winfrey Point overlooking White Rock Lake. Jacque Manaugh/Shutterstock

11. Go sailing on White Rock Lake

Board a catamaran in the heart of the city (truly, it’s hard to believe this is right in Dallas!) for a beautiful evening on the water. The Spirit of Dallas offers 1.5-hour sunset sails, family sails and night sky sails, all BYOB drinks and snacks.

Detour: The Spirit of Dallas’s sister boat, DFW Boat Ride, sails 45 minutes northeast on much larger Lake Ray Hubbard, offering brunch, dinner and themed holiday cruises.

12. Have a beach day

Admittedly, these aren’t Gulf Coast beaches, but you can dig your toes in the sand at several lakeside beaches throughout the DFW metroplex. Head to U-shaped Little Elm Beach for watersports or hit Granbury City Beach Park for kayak rentals, a splash pad and shaded picnic spots. In Arlington, the small but scenic Beach at Lake Viridian is free and open to the public, with a snack bar and plenty of lounge chairs. At Fort Worth’s Twin Points Park, you can enjoy a sandy swim beach and boating.

Thanks-Giving Square in Downtown. James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

13. Give thanks at Thanks-Giving Square

Smack in the middle of bustling downtown, Thanks-Giving Square is a quiet space for reflection, gratitude and unity. The peaceful plaza comprises a meditation garden, fountain and bell tower, but the centerpiece is the Chapel of Thanksgiving. This non-denominational, spiral-shaped sanctuary has a stunning, colorful stained-glass ceiling symbolizing the human spirit and its upward reach.

Detour: Walk two minutes down Bryan Street to Boxed & Brewed for excellent pastries and coffee (with homemade syrups). I constantly crave the Kouign amann and espresso chocolate chip cookies.

14. Kayak the Trinity River

The Dallas Trinity Paddling Trail, a section of the 130-mile Trinity River National Water Trail, runs right through the city. Enjoy alternating views of the woods and downtown’s shimmering skyline – a truly unique way to experience the great outdoors.

Planning tip: Put in at Trammell Crow Park or Moore Park and take out at the Loop 12 boat ramp. Trinity River Kayak Co. offers rentals, guided trips and shuttle services.

Entry to the Moody Children's Museum at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. John Smith/Courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science

15. Keep little ones (or yourself) busy at the new children’s museum

After a major renovation, the Moody Family Children’s Museum inside the Perot Museum of Nature and Science reopened in May 2025 with nearly double the space and tons more to explore. Designed for both kids and kids at heart, the reimagined museum features an indoor rock climbing wall, a splash zone, a responsive LED room, an outdoor area and a dedicated toddler space. Budding builders can get lost in Legos, while the new multi-sensory Imaginarium encourages full-body interaction with immersive digital exhibits. There’s even stroller parking and family bathrooms.

16. Museum hop beyond the Arts District

Dallas’s museum scene stretches far beyond downtown. In Fair Park, the African American Museum is the largest of its kind in the Southwest. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum explores the Holocaust and subsequent global human rights fight. Explore one of the most impressive Spanish art collections outside Spain at SMU’s Meadows Museum and take a nostalgic dive into gaming at the National Videogame Museum, complete with retro consoles and arcade classics. The most surprising museum? The Samurai Collection, above the popular Saint Ann Restaurant in a former Catholic school.

Big Tex statue the State Fair of Texas fairgrounds. Leena Robinson/Shutterstock

17. Experience the most Texan place on Earth

Between late September and mid-October, don’t miss the legendary State Fair of Texas. The annual blowout of Texas-sized proportions draws millions with over-the-top food, classic carnival rides, livestock shows, concerts and nightly rodeos. Snap a photo with Big Tex, the iconic 52-foot-tall cowboy, then snack your way through the grounds. Standouts include cotton candy bacon, brisket-topped donuts and fried everything, from sushi and cheesecake to matcha and butter.

Planning tip: Take the DART light rail to the fairgrounds to avoid a parking nightmare and save as much as $30. Park free at any DART Park & Ride, then take the Green Line to Fair Park Station.

18. Indulge in tableside ice cream sundae service

Mister Charles is among the city’s most dazzling dining experiences – an opulent French brasserie with vintage glamour, luxe decor and even a nod in the inaugural Texas Michelin Guide. The restaurant sits where the beloved Highland Park Soda Fountain did for over a century, and it honors that legacy with showstopping tableside sundaes. Get yours made to order, with hot fudge, sprinkles, whipped cream, peanuts or cherries. Dinner and cocktails are equally impressive, so snag a reservation ASAP.

19. Feast on endless slices at a rodizio-style pizza restaurant

Picture a Brazilian steakhouse, that classic all-you-can-eat experience. But at Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, swap the meat skewers for piping-hot, wood-fired pizza. That’s right – servers circulate the dining room with a steady stream of creative pies, both savory and sweet.

20. Stroll through the world’s largest display of painted rocks

What began as a small act of community kindness during the pandemic has grown into a record-breaking outdoor art installation. Grapevine’s Parr Park Rock Trail earned a Guinness World Record in 2021 for the world’s largest display of painted rocks – 24,459 were counted at the time, but many have been added since. The vibrant trail winds through a wooded park, with painted rocks arranged in colorful themes like rainbows and hearts.

Dale Chihuly art at the Dallas Arboretum. Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

21. Unwind at the Dallas Arboretum

Overlooking White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is universally considered one of the most beautiful, tranquil places in town. Its ever-changing seasonal displays make it worth visiting year-round, from fall pumpkin villages to elaborate winter holiday decor and cheerful tulips in spring. Sculptures, art shows and chef tastings add more reasons to linger in the 66-acre paradise.

Planning tip: Bring a blanket and picnic supplies – including beer and wine – for the popular Cool Thursdays Concert Series in spring and fall. BYO is welcome year-round, not just during concerts.

22. Get crafty

Roll up your sleeves at a full lineup of creative studios – most are BYOB, too. Build your own succulent terrarium at Deep Ellum’s Jade & Clover or try your hand at pottery at Trade Oak Cliff. Golden BLK Candle Lounge is a luxe custom candle-making experience, while Tutugether offers unique crafts like tufted rugs and balloon-paint Spin and Shoot art. Gllow Experience Bar has DIY stations for body butter, candles and charm jewelry, and you can blow your own glass piece at Dallas Glass Art. Bonus: if you make a drinking glass, you’ll score a free beer next door at Community Beer Co.

Left: The French Room at The Adolphus Hotel. Right: Tea Service at The Adolphus. Courtesy of The Adolphus (2)

23. Sip and snack your way through a proper tea service

Sure, Dallas is (much) better known for barbecue, but the city has a surprisingly robust tea scene. The French Room at The Adolphus Hotel is the crown jewel, a lavish setting that feels straight out of Europe. In the Bishop Arts District, Potpourri Boulangerie offers a four-course BYOB tea service (champagne makes a perfect accompaniment) in a plant-filled space with antique teaware. Society Bakery & Tea Room puts on themed teas like Emily in Paris, while the most budget-friendly option in town is Lavendou Bistro (just $28 per person!).

Planning tip: Can’t decide on a tea service? Tea Around Town takes the entire experience on the road. Board a double-decker, flower-draped pink bus for tea, treats and a scenic tour of the city.