The fabulous glass-and-steel Nasher Sculpture Center stands across from the Dallas Museum of Art downtown. Partnered by a divine sculpture garden, its main Renzo Piano-designed building is a work of art in its own right. Raymond and Patsy Nasher accumulated one of the greatest private sculpture collections in the world, including works by Calder, de Kooning, Rodin, Serra and Miró.

Check the calendar for gallery talks, hands-on art days for kids, and free evening concerts and film screenings in the garden.