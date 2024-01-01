Magnolia Petroleum Company Building

Completed in 1934, this landmark limestone building was the headquarters for Magnolia Petroleum (which eventually became Mobil). For decades it boasted the iconic flying red horse neon sign on its roof. Pegasus, as it is known, has been moved and is now near the convention center. The building is now a hotel.
