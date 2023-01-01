Who shot JR? Locals certainly no longer care (the TV drama Dallas was cancelled in 1992), but that doesn't stop interstate and international visitors from driving 20 miles north from Dallas to Southfork Ranch. If you are expecting to see Miss Ellie's kitchen or JR's bedroom, don't. The ranch was used for exterior filming only; interior shots were filmed on a Hollywood set. You have to take a tour to see the house and the tiny museum, including props like Lucy's wedding dress.

The family who owned the ranch during the TV-show era lived there fulltime – until the show became so popular that they woke up to fans camped around their pool. The house is now an event center.