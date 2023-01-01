Only the Dallas Cowboys could find a way to turn their training facility into a money-making machine. Thanks to a generous gift of land and subsidies by boosters in Frisco, the NFL football team has built a vast facility here. Opened in phases beginning in 2016, it includes a 12,000-seat indoor stadium where the public can buy tickets to watch the team practice. There will also be a mall with upscale chain restaurants and much more.

People with credits cards with high limits will feel especially at home here. Pricey tours will show some aspects of the football training facility. It has yet to be seen if all this gloss will actually help the Cowboys end their 20+ years of playoff failures.