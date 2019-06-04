Perot Museum of Nature & Science

A soaring star of the Arts District, this state-of-the-art museum wows both inside and out. Several floors of interactive exhibits, geared especially toward school groups, allow visitors to design their own birds, journey through the solar system, command robots, and commune with dinosaurs including the eel-like Dallasaurus. As befits the Texas location, there’s lots about energy extraction, including a 10-minute simulation of hydraulic fracturing or 'fracking'.

Pay extra and you can watch watch a movie in the 3D theater.