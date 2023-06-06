Dallas

Overview

Dallas, the 'Big D', is Texas' most mythologized city, rich in the stuff of which American legends are woven. For a time, the eponymous TV series Dallas served to define the USA to the world, while the Cowboys and their cheerleaders remain iconic. Unlike many Texan cities, Dallas has avoided the boom-and-bust cycle of the oil industry, to the point where this is the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan area. There’s money here a-plenty, and conspicuous consumption is very much the norm.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Sixth Floor Museum

    Dallas

    Dallas means many things to many people, but for tourists, the city is still indelibly linked to the assassination of President John F Kennedy. Movies and…

    Dallas Museum of Art

    Dallas

    The city's major art museum offers a high-caliber world tour of ancient and contemporary art. Founded in 1903, the Dallas Museum of Art is an impressively…

    Pioneer Plaza

    Dallas

    For a Texas-sized photo op, or simply a sight of what claims to be the largest bronze monument on earth, head to Pioneer Plaza in the heart of Dallas…

    Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

    Dallas

    Spreading northeast of Dallas along the shores of White Rock Lake, this gorgeous 66-acre arboretum is a rainbow-colored wonderland of plants and flowers,…

    Dealey Plaza & the Grassy Knoll

    Dallas

    Infamous for its location alongside the road where John F Kennedy’s motorcade was ambushed in November 1963, the tiny park known as Dealey Plaza is now a…

    Perot Museum of Nature & Science

    Dallas

    A soaring star of the Arts District, this state-of-the-art museum wows both inside and out. Several floors of interactive exhibits, geared especially…

    Nasher Sculpture Center

    Dallas

    The fabulous glass-and-steel Nasher Sculpture Center stands across from the Dallas Museum of Art downtown. Partnered by a divine sculpture garden, its…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the United States, and it's full of things to do, from shopping to sports to dining or playing outside. Here's the best of…

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Wondering when is the best time to visit Dallas? Here's the skinny on the high (temperatures), the low (seasons), and the month-by-months.

Read article

Free Things to Do

You don't need to strike oil to enjoy a budget-friendly break in Dallas. The city has plenty of cultural and outdoor experiences that don't cost a dime.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Here are eight essential districts in Dallas for foodies, history buffs, art fiends, antiquers, rockers, shoppers, party people, and everyone in between.

Read article

Day Trips

In three hours or less, you can visit buzzing university towns, vineyards, lakes and even fossil dino footprints. Here are the top day trips from Dallas.

Read article

Traveling with Kids

Grab the little ones, slather on some sunscreen, and hop in the car – there’s adventure to be had in Dallas.  

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Dallas

Dallas skyline at sunset

Wildlife & Nature

The best time to visit Dallas: a seasonal guide

Dec 23, 2024 • 11 min read

