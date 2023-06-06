Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© John Coletti / Getty Images
Dallas, the 'Big D', is Texas' most mythologized city, rich in the stuff of which American legends are woven. For a time, the eponymous TV series Dallas served to define the USA to the world, while the Cowboys and their cheerleaders remain iconic. Unlike many Texan cities, Dallas has avoided the boom-and-bust cycle of the oil industry, to the point where this is the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan area. There’s money here a-plenty, and conspicuous consumption is very much the norm.
Dallas
Dallas means many things to many people, but for tourists, the city is still indelibly linked to the assassination of President John F Kennedy. Movies and…
Dallas
The city's major art museum offers a high-caliber world tour of ancient and contemporary art. Founded in 1903, the Dallas Museum of Art is an impressively…
Dallas
For a Texas-sized photo op, or simply a sight of what claims to be the largest bronze monument on earth, head to Pioneer Plaza in the heart of Dallas…
Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
Dallas
Spreading northeast of Dallas along the shores of White Rock Lake, this gorgeous 66-acre arboretum is a rainbow-colored wonderland of plants and flowers,…
George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum
Dallas
This vast $300-million facility documents the presidency of George W Bush. Like other presidential libraries it has two missions: to allow research and to…
Dealey Plaza & the Grassy Knoll
Dallas
Infamous for its location alongside the road where John F Kennedy’s motorcade was ambushed in November 1963, the tiny park known as Dealey Plaza is now a…
Perot Museum of Nature & Science
Dallas
A soaring star of the Arts District, this state-of-the-art museum wows both inside and out. Several floors of interactive exhibits, geared especially…
Dallas
The fabulous glass-and-steel Nasher Sculpture Center stands across from the Dallas Museum of Art downtown. Partnered by a divine sculpture garden, its…
Best Things to Do
Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the United States, and it's full of things to do, from shopping to sports to dining or playing outside. Here's the best of…Read article
Best Time to Visit
Wondering when is the best time to visit Dallas? Here's the skinny on the high (temperatures), the low (seasons), and the month-by-months.Read article
Free Things to Do
You don't need to strike oil to enjoy a budget-friendly break in Dallas. The city has plenty of cultural and outdoor experiences that don't cost a dime.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Here are eight essential districts in Dallas for foodies, history buffs, art fiends, antiquers, rockers, shoppers, party people, and everyone in between.Read article
Day Trips
In three hours or less, you can visit buzzing university towns, vineyards, lakes and even fossil dino footprints. Here are the top day trips from Dallas.Read article
Traveling with Kids
Grab the little ones, slather on some sunscreen, and hop in the car – there’s adventure to be had in Dallas.Read article
Nov 10, 2024 • 12 min read
May 24, 2022 • 12 min read
May 15, 2022 • 12 min read
Apr 18, 2022 • 7 min read
Sep 24, 2021 • 6 min read
Jun 22, 2021 • 6 min read
Jun 11, 2021 • 8 min read
Jun 7, 2021 • 6 min read
in partnership with getyourguide