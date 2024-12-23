With four seasons, a long multi-cultural history, and a sprawling metroplex, there's a lot to see and do in Dallas year round. But when you go can depend on how much you want to spend, what festivals you're hoping to experience, and the degree of tolerance you have for the high heat and humidity that settle on the city during the summer months.

Each season brings something new to the city, and is worthy of a visit. If your travel plans are flexible, you might even consider planning multiple visits throughout the year to experience it all. Four days in Dallas, Texas can help you hit the city’s highlights, though you could easily fill a week or more.

So, when is the best time to visit Dallas? Here's the skinny on the high (temperatures), the low (seasons), and the month-by-months.

High season: June to September

Best time for indoor activities

Cool off in the summer months at a cafe in Dallas © Mattia Sobieski / Alamy Stock Photo

The summer “high” or busy season in Dallas runs from June through September–or, at least, that’s when the heat finally begins to wane. Dallas may be hot in the summertime, but that's still when people have PTO to burn and the kids are out of school. Expect higher hotel prices during the summer, and extra competition for the beer garden seats in front of the fans and sprayers. In fact, the average hotel rates in Dallas during the peak tourist season are double that of the rates in the low season, reaching $250 a night on average.

Summer is not only peak tourist season, but also the peak of the heat. One thing to know about Texas is that it can experience some extreme weather. Despite the temperatures, outdoor activities are still popular. Just make sure to pack plenty of water and take long breaks. When you need to cool off, take advantage of Dallas' love affair with air conditioning by ducking into shops, restaurants, bars, museums, and live music venues.

Shoulder seasons: March to May and September to November

Best time for outdoor activities

Get outdoors and visit the Dallas Arboretum © Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

If you’re wondering when the best time of year to visit Dallas is for mild weather, the shoulder season is the answer. There are actually two shoulder seasons in the city: March to May and September to November.

With cooler temperatures, spring and fall are prime time in Dallas for enjoying the city's parks, food trucks, pedestrian trails, and patios. Visit in these seasons and you'll have a chance to jog your way to the Katy Trail Icehouse without soaking in sweat or take in the skyline from Trinity Groves without the heat shimmering on the horizon.

However, keep in mind that while the shoulder seasons bring cooler temperatures, they can also bring more rain. March through May and September through November are considered the rainy season in Dallas. Luckily, rain showers tend to be short and rainy periods often last less than two days at a time. Storm season in Dallas falls in the spring each year and can bring strong storms, though these tend to pass quickly as well.

These shoulder seasons fall between the busy summer season and the holidays, which means that popular tourist attractions, malls, and other popular destinations tend to be less crowded.

Low season: November to March

Best time to visit for fewer crowds

If you’re really looking to enjoy the city with less crowds, the winter “low” season is the perfect time to visit. Running from November to March, with the exception of the holidays, these months often feature smaller crowds at Dallas’ most popular attractions.

With hotel prices at their lowest and the crowds thinned out in popular spots like Dealey Plaza, you'll really have some elbow room no matter where you go.

You can still enjoy outdoor activities in Dallas during the winter months if you pack correctly. You won't have to fight the heat and humidity, but you’ll want to pack some cozy layers – it can still get chilly in Dallas. While snow isn’t that common, the city has been known to experience an ice storm from time to time. Many of the city's parks and other outdoor attractions stay open year-round and have special activities to enjoy around the holidays. For example, The Dallas Arboretum is open all year and has a holiday festival.

Fair Park is home to several museums, as well as an array of Art Deco architecture from 1936 © Alamy Stock Photo

Sports season: September to December and October to March

Best time to visit for sports and festivals

If you want to catch a game or take part in Dallas’ famous festivals, you have a few options. The main sports seasons in the city run from September to December and October to March each year. But you’ll find festivals throughout the year.

Dallas has two professional sports teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks. The Cowboys season usually runs from September to December, while the Mavericks season runs from October to March.

If you’re visiting during one of these seasons, you can hit up a festival at the same time. The State Fair of Texas occurs in Dallas from late September to mid-October each year. The best time to go to the State Fair is later in the season when the initial crowds have started to fade and temperatures are getting cooler.

The Riverfront Jazz Festival falls in September as well, while the popular Autumn at the Arboretum, which features more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squashes, runs through September and October each year.

Visiting Dallas: a month-by-month guide

It’s not just every season that brings something new to Dallas, Texas. Each month is packed with unique activities and must-dos for your next visit.

January

Dallas eases into the New Year with dry weather and a parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. that culminates in festivities at the African American Museum on the grounds of Fair Park. Also on deck is the KidFilm Festival, the oldest and (and the biggest, this is Texas after all) all-ages film festival in the country.

Key Events: MLK Parade on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, KidFilm Festival during mid-January

Weather: Daily average highs in the high 50s°F and lows in the high 30s°F, with just five days of rain on average

February

Dallas is balanced geographically between the Gulf states and the southwest, so it's maybe not surprising that the city takes a cue from its eastern neighbors and has its own Mardi Gras celebration every February featuring live country music at the Historic State Fairgrounds.

Key Events: Dallas Blooms from late February to early April, West End Mardi Gras on the Sunday after Fat Tuesday

Weather: Daily average highs in the low 60s°F and lows in the low 40s°F, with six days of rain on average

Irish traditional dancing in Fair Park, Dallas, during the North Texas Irish Festival © Alamy Stock Photo

March

Since 1983, March has been all about honoring the Irish American community in North Texas, which itself dates back to the 1700s. The Irish Festival involves Celtic music, traditional dancing, and even some horse shows – this is Texas after all.

Key Events: North Texas Irish Festival during the first weekend in March, St. Patrick's Day Parade

Weather: Daily average highs in the low 70s°F and lows in low 50s°F, with seven days of rain on average

April

The prime spring weather – still relatively cool and dry – is perfect for festivals and happenings. Cue Dallas Arts Month, a full slate of gallery showings, art talks, and even true crime theater experiences. If you love art, this should definitely be on your Dallas itinerary. Next up is Deep Ellum Arts Fest. What started as a small neighborhood block party has turned into a major event with 100 original bands and singer-songwriters rocking out from 5 stages, a juried arts show, street performances, and food trucks galore.

Key Events: Dallas Arts Month throughout the month, Deep Ellum Arts Fest during the first weekend in April

Weather: Daily average high in the high 70s°F and lows in the high 50s°F, with seven days of rain on average

The M-line trolly is free, and a great way to explore Dallas' arts districts, especially in spring © Alamy Stock Photo

May

As the weather starts to warm up, Texans turn to indoor events like the International Film Festival or savor the last of the spring weather in Richardson at Cottonwood Arts Festival. What started as a little hippie happening in 1969 has since evolved into a serious juried art show that features over 200 works of art as well as hands-on activities for kids and families.

Key Events: Dallas International Film Festival at the very end of the month, Cottonwood Arts Festival during the first weekend in May

Weather: Daily average high in the mid-80s°F and lows in the mid-60s°F, with eight days of rain on average.

June

Things start to heat up with Taste of Dallas, a beloved celebration of the city's restaurant scene. Reunion Tower (that's the big disco lollypop on the skyline) hosts parties in the park at the base of the building, complete with live music, lawn games, and plenty of cold beer. Best of all, Juneteenth on the 19th commemorates the day the last slaves in Texas learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier. The MLK Community Center, The University of Texas at Dallas Multicultural Center, and African American museum are just a few of the institutions who put on celebratory events.

Key Events: Taste of Dallas during the second weekend in June, Juneteenth, Reunion Lawn Party from June through August

Weather: Daily highs in the mid-90s°F and lows in the mid-70s°F, with six days of rain on average.

Trinity Groves and other skyline viewing spots are a great place to perch for Fourth of July fireworks © Dallas Getty Images





July

Since 1972, Dallas has had its own Shakespeare company. Every summer, they present live productions at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre in East Dallas. Also in July, Fair Park puts on a big celebration for the Fourth, with water shows, fireworks, food trucks, and more.

Key Events: Shakespeare Festival runs from mid-June to mid-July without another festival in the fall, Fair Park Fourth on the Fourth of July

Weather: Daily highs in the high 90s°F and lows in the high 70s°F, with three days of rain on average

August

August ushers in the hottest temperatures of the year to Dallas. While this is a great time to hit the pool at your hotel or home rental, there’s still plenty going on throughout the city. DFW Restaurant Week is a great excuse to dine out and sample some of the city’s best cuisine. There’s still time to catch a performance by some of the world’s best cowboys at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.

Key Events: DFW Restaurant Week starts the first full week of August

Weather: Daily average highs in the high 90s°F and lows in the high 70s°F, with four days of rain on average.

September

It should be no surprise that Dallas hosts one of the biggest, longest state fairs in the country. The fair is full of Lone Star culture, from ranching and livestock events. The museums of Fair Park throw their doors open to educate fairgoers on Hispanic and Black culture in Texas.

Key Events: Texas State Fair from late September to late October

Weather: Daily average highs in the low 90s°F and lows in the low 70s°F, with four days of rain on average

October

The Dallas Cowboys aren't the only team in this football-loving town that get a standing ovation. Every October since 1900 the Cotton Bowl inside Fair Park fills up with fans of the Sooners of the University of Oklahoma in Norman and the Longhorns of the University of Texas at Austin. They go toe-to-toe for a gold ten-gallon hat, natch, and the rivalry runs deep. If sports isn't your thing, the Stevie Ray Vaughn concert celebrates one of Dallas' best-beloved sons, the legendary blues musician who grew up in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. He's honored every year with a memorial concert and other festivities.

Key Events: The Red River Showdown the second Saturday of October,

Weather: Daily average high in the low 80s°F and lows in high 50s°F, with six days of rail on average

November

November is the start of the low season in Dallas, which means some of the smallest tourist numbers of the year. Take advantage of this month to score a great deal on hotels or to visit popular tourist attractions that can get crowded in the summer months. Some holiday festivities start this month, including the city-wide celebration, Big D Holiday, which begins in early November each year.

Key Events: Big D Holiday begins in early to mid-November

Weather: Daily average highs in the high 60s°F and lows in the high 40s°F, with five days of rain on average

December

December is a great month to take to the streets for epic runs and holiday fun, making the low season lively as the year winds down. Whether you want to take in some holiday festivities or put your fitness to the test with a winter marathon, you’ll find it all in Dallas this month.

Key Events: Dallas Holiday Parade on the first Saturday of December, BMW Dallas Marathon on the second Sunday of December

Weather: Daily average highs in the low 60s°F and lows in the low 40s°F, with five days of rain on average

