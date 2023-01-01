Museum of the American Railroad

One of the best collections of historic railroad locomotives and cars in the country moved to Frisco in 2013. Some famous locomotives and train cars are on display outside; however, visits can require some advance planning. Due to museum construction, at times you can't self-guide your way around the site and instead have to go on a guided tour, which may only happen a few times per week. Check details in advance.

When you can get in, the huge collection includes a Union Pacific Big Boy, one of the very largest steam locomotives ever built. Note that tours may depart from the Frisco Heritage Museum (6455 Page St), which is about half a mile north of the trains and which has a small exhibit about the museum's holdings.