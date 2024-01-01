John F Kennedy Memorial

You can pay your respects here to the fallen ex-president. Designed by architect Philip Johnson, the unusual monument is a roofless space with a view of the sky and the carved words 'John Fitzgerald Kennedy' is a cenotaph, or open tomb, meant to evoke a sense of the freedom that JFK epitomized.
