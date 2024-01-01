John F Kennedy Memorial

Dallas

LoginSave

You can pay your respects here to the fallen ex-president. Designed by architect Philip Johnson, the unusual monument is a roofless space with a view of the sky and the carved words 'John Fitzgerald Kennedy' is a cenotaph, or open tomb, meant to evoke a sense of the freedom that JFK epitomized.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 11699910.tif

    Sixth Floor Museum

    0.13 MILES

    Dallas means many things to many people, but for tourists, the city is still indelibly linked to the assassination of President John F Kennedy. Movies and…

  • Dallas, Texas, USA. Dallas Museum of Art.

    Dallas Museum of Art

    0.73 MILES

    The city's major art museum offers a high-caliber world tour of ancient and contemporary art. Founded in 1903, the Dallas Museum of Art is an impressively…

  • Bronze sculptures, Cattle Drive, Pioneer Plaza, Dallas, Texas

    Pioneer Plaza

    0.31 MILES

    For a Texas-sized photo op, or simply a sight of what claims to be the largest bronze monument on earth, head to Pioneer Plaza in the heart of Dallas…

  • DALLAS, March 23, 2017 -- People visit the flower show "Dallas Blooms: Flower Power" at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Dallas, the United States, March 22, 2017. The flower show was held from Feb. 25 to April 9 under the theme "Peace, love and flower power". (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing via Getty Images)

    Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

    6.05 MILES

    Spreading northeast of Dallas along the shores of White Rock Lake, this gorgeous 66-acre arboretum is a rainbow-colored wonderland of plants and flowers,…

  • Ellis County Courthouse

    Ellis County Courthouse

    27.21 MILES

    This stunner of a courthouse (1895) uses every Romanesque trick in the book to awe you. The pink granite and red limestone are magnificent and a recent…

  • 11699910.tif

    Dealey Plaza & the Grassy Knoll

    0.15 MILES

    Infamous for its location alongside the road where John F Kennedy’s motorcade was ambushed in November 1963, the tiny park known as Dealey Plaza is now a…

  • Modern and contemporary art on display in the Nasher Sculpture Center. The Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas, Texas. - stock photo

    Nasher Sculpture Center

    0.76 MILES

    The fabulous glass-and-steel Nasher Sculpture Center stands across from the Dallas Museum of Art downtown. Partnered by a divine sculpture garden, its…

  • Water fountain and splash pad at the children's area in Klyde Warren Park.

    Klyde Warren Park

    0.77 MILES

    This innovative 5.2-acre park is an urban green space built over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway. It has its own programming and, besides outdoor…

View more attractions

Nearby Dallas attractions

1. Old Red Museum

0.06 MILES

The 1892 Old Red Courthouse that houses this museum is almost as interesting as the museum’s interactive exhibits on Dallas county history. Entry includes…

2. Sixth Floor Museum

0.13 MILES

Dallas means many things to many people, but for tourists, the city is still indelibly linked to the assassination of President John F Kennedy. Movies and…

3. Dealey Plaza & the Grassy Knoll

0.15 MILES

Infamous for its location alongside the road where John F Kennedy’s motorcade was ambushed in November 1963, the tiny park known as Dealey Plaza is now a…

4. Bank of America Plaza

0.16 MILES

One of the tallest buildings in Texas (921 feet), this modernist skyscraper is outlined each night in cool green argon tubing which plays well with all…

5. Pegasus Sign

0.22 MILES

The red neon Pegasus became a symbol of Dallas during the decades when it flew atop Magnolia Building, starting in 1934. After a couple of moves and a…

6. Reunion Tower

0.28 MILES

What’s 50 stories high and has a three-level spherical dome with 260 flashing lights? Reunion Tower of course, the unofficial symbol of Dallas. Take the…

7. Pioneer Plaza

0.31 MILES

For a Texas-sized photo op, or simply a sight of what claims to be the largest bronze monument on earth, head to Pioneer Plaza in the heart of Dallas…

8. Dallas World Aquarium

0.33 MILES

The flora and fauna of 14 countries come alive here with animal life (including birds, reptiles and mammals) from both the rainforest and the reef.