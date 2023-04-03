Shop
Laid-back, pick-up truck and boot-scooting town meets high-powered, high-cultured and high-heeled metropolis. Houston enjoys a high standard of living and isn't shy about showing it off.
Commissioned by Dominique and John de Menil (also founders of the Menil Collection) in 1964 to create a nondenominational chapel, American abstract…
This 445-acre park is home to playgrounds, a lake with paddleboats, a picturesque Japanese Garden, the Hermann Park Miniature Train and the Houston Zoo…
The Menil Collection is considered one of the most important privately assembled art collections of the twentieth century and is a Houston highlight…
This sinuous 160-acre city park follows Buffalo Bayou west from downtown, with easy pedestrian access and plentiful parking en route. Sweeping views…
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Don’t even dream you’ll see the whole of this colossal and absolutely stellar museum – the most popular in Texas – in a single visit. The permanent…
This nationally renowned palace of art starts its displays with ‘Splendors of the Ancient World’, and has a fine collection of pre-Columbian golden…
Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston curates the impressive historical decorative arts collection (1600s to 1850s) displayed here. The 1928 home once belonged…
A superbly curated and presented museum offers an in-depth education on the context, history and aftermath of not only the holocaust itself but of Nazi…
Best Things to Do
Houston is big and incredibly diverse, so it might be hard to narrow down what to see and do first. These are 12 of the best things to do in H-town.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Houston is known for being hot, humid, and wet – sometimes all at the same time. Here's our guide to getting the best from the city, whatever the weather.Read article
Free Things to Do
The gorgeous parklands are all free-of-charge, as are some of its premier cultural institutions and religious buildings, but focusing on doing the fee-less…Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Use our list of the best Houston neighborhoods to curate a travel itinerary that perfectly aligns with your interests and see Houston like a local.Read article
Day Trips
If you are in Houston for a few days, a day trip to some of the exceptional cities, museums, beaches, lakes and wildernesses nearby will make your time here a…Read article
Traveling with Kids
The city, one of the top family destinations in Texas, has museums, sports, food - and NASA.Read article
