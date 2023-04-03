Houston

Wide shot of Houston's modern skyline and paved bicycle/walking path in Buffalo Bayou Park on a summer afternoon

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Laid-back, pick-up truck and boot-scooting town meets high-powered, high-cultured and high-heeled metropolis. Houston enjoys a high standard of living and isn't shy about showing it off.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Rothko Chapel

    Rothko Chapel

    Houston

    Commissioned by Dominique and John de Menil (also founders of the Menil Collection) in 1964 to create a nondenominational chapel, American abstract…

  • Hermann park in Houston.

    Hermann Park

    Houston

    This 445-acre park is home to playgrounds, a lake with paddleboats, a picturesque Japanese Garden, the Hermann Park Miniature Train and the Houston Zoo…

  • Houston, Texas, United States, North America

    Menil Collection

    Houston

    The Menil Collection is considered one of the most important privately assembled art collections of the twentieth century and is a Houston highlight…

  • Urban Buffalo Bayou Park offers downtown Houston a green oasis for recreation and beautiful views of the skyline.

    Buffalo Bayou Park

    Houston

    This sinuous 160-acre city park follows Buffalo Bayou west from downtown, with easy pedestrian access and plentiful parking en route. Sweeping views…

  • HOUSTON,USA ON 21 JANUARY 2017: Houston Museum of Natual Science in a crowed day; Shutterstock ID 585408035; Your name (First / Last): Alexander Howard; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Texas POIs

    Houston Museum of Natural Science

    Houston

    Don’t even dream you’ll see the whole of this colossal and absolutely stellar museum – the most popular in Texas – in a single visit. The permanent…

  • TEXAS: HOUSTON'S MUSEUM OF FINE ART IS EXTENDED (Photo by F. Carter Smith/Sygma via Getty Images)

    Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

    Houston

    This nationally renowned palace of art starts its displays with ‘Splendors of the Ancient World’, and has a fine collection of pre-Columbian golden…

  • AFK3RK Elk228 4000 Texas Houston Bayou Bend house and gardens Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens

    Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens

    Houston

    The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston curates the impressive historical decorative arts collection (1600s to 1850s) displayed here. The 1928 home once belonged…

  • The Holocaust Museum Houston.

    Holocaust Museum Houston

    Houston

    A superbly curated and presented museum offers an in-depth education on the context, history and aftermath of not only the holocaust itself but of Nazi…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Houston is big and incredibly diverse, so it might be hard to narrow down what to see and do first. These are 12 of the best things to do in H-town.

Best Time to Visit

Houston is known for being hot, humid, and wet – sometimes all at the same time. Here's our guide to getting the best from the city, whatever the weather.

Free Things to Do

The gorgeous parklands are all free-of-charge, as are some of its premier cultural institutions and religious buildings, but focusing on doing the fee-less…

Best Neighborhoods

Use our list of the best Houston neighborhoods to curate a travel itinerary that perfectly aligns with your interests and see Houston like a local.

Day Trips

If you are in Houston for a few days, a day trip to some of the exceptional cities, museums, beaches, lakes and wildernesses nearby will make your time here a…

Traveling with Kids

The city, one of the top family destinations in Texas, has museums, sports, food - and NASA.

Articles

Latest stories from Houston

Downtown Houston, Texas Houston, blue hour, cityscape, downtown, texas, skyscrapers, skyline, buildings, river

Sports

The 18 best things to do in Houston

Sep 9, 2024 • 10 min read

