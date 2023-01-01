Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

This nationally renowned palace of art starts its displays with ‘Splendors of the Ancient World’, and has a fine collection of pre-Columbian golden treasures from South America. Its chief emphasis, though, lies in tracing art history from the Renaissance, via the Impressionists, to post-1945 European and American painting. Along the way you’ll encounter major works by Tintoretto, Rembrandt and Picasso.

Across the street, admire the talents of luminaries such as Rodin and Matisse in the associated Lillie & Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. At press time, the museum had yet to complete a vast planned expansion, intended to house up-to-the-minute contemporary art.