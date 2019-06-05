This 445-acre park is home to playgrounds, a lake with paddleboats, a picturesque Japanese Garden, the Hermann Park Miniature Train and the Houston Zoo. It offers shady walks under mature old oak trees and there are some lovely formal gardens. Don't miss the recently opened McGovern Centennial Gardens. As a free, safe public space in the heart of Houston, it is beloved by locals and welcomes over six million visitors a year.

Things to do

Hermann Park is the perfect location for the entire family, with lots of activities available for all age groups. You could easily spend the entire day here, so pack a picnic and make the most of Houston's great outdoors.

Hermann Park Miniature Train

This kid-pleasing miniature train takes an 18-minute loop around Hermann Park, with three stops along the way for passengers to hop on and off. It's only $3.75 per ride and all-day passes are available for $7.50. The train operates daily.

Houston Zoo

Gorillas, elephants and moon jellyfish are a few of the 6000 residents of the 55-acre Houston Zoo. Activities include wildlife talks catering to different age groups and summertime zoo sleepovers. For an extra $7 you can feed the giraffes from a special platform (11am and 2pm). Adult tickets are $22.95 and entry for kids (under 12) is $17.95. You must pre-book your tickets in advance online, they aren't available to purchase on the day.

Miller Outdoor Theater

On many nights during much of the year, you can enjoy a performance or concert for free on the lawn at the open-air Miller Outdoor Theatre. It's a perfect place to just lay out a blanket on a balmy night, relax and soak up some culture. The performance schedule varies seasonally but you can check the website in advance to secure tickets.