Houston Museum of Natural Science

Don’t even dream you’ll see the whole of this colossal and absolutely stellar museum – the most popular in Texas – in a single visit. The permanent collection alone is extraordinary, with colorful models and massive skeletons of dinosaurs as the headline attraction, complemented by real mummies from ancient Egypt, mock-ups of Aztec temples, rare gems including a 2000-carat blue topaz, and interactive exhibits on the earth's biosphere.

Exhibits

In addition to the permanent exhibits on offer, planetarium shows, a giant glass butterfly conservatory, and an IMAX theatre all incur substantial additional fees. The museum is also renowned for staging big-ticket traveling exhibitions, covering anything from prehistoric cave paintings to Mayan civilization.

How much does it cost?

Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for children under 12. Entry is free on Thursday evenings – arrive after 5pm to make the most of gratis access to the permanent and special exhibit halls. The 'free' hours change seasonally, so always check the website for details before you visit.