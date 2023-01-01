Brazos Bend State Park

Alligators. Alligators everywhere. You'll surely enjoy the diversity of wetland and forest landscapes, bird-watching, maybe even get some use out of the 37 miles of looping hiking trails, but the lingering impression for most visitors is total bayou shtick: moss-covered cypress trees and alligators all around. It's all scenic, but try to make it to the observation tower on 40-Acre Lake for a view out over the lowlands. RV and tent sites are available from $12 per night plus entrance fees.

Due to damage sustained from Hurricane Harvey, the park is closed till mid-November. Call ahead before visiting.