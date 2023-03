The one attraction worth finding in the tangle of Brazosport is this fun aquarium. Learn about Texas salt marshes, the surf zone and coastal bays. A large tank holds gulf stars such as huge groupers and slithery eels. Out back are 35 acres of fish hatcheries, which you can tour, and a walkway that extends across 5 acres of wetlands.

It's a quick detour if you're coming south off Galveston Island, or around 19 miles from West Columbia in the other direction.