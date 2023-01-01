Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston curates the impressive historical decorative arts collection (1600s to 1850s) displayed here. The 1928 home once belonged to Ms Ima Hogg, a well-known Houston civic leader and generous philanthropist. (As the joke goes, you know you're from Houston if you can say Ima Hogg without laughing.) Tours include admission to 14 acres of gardens. It's west of downtown on the north side of Buffalo Bayou.

Due to damage sustained from Hurricane Harvey, the collection is closed till mid-November. Call ahead before visiting.