Welcome to Texas
Bigger than a whole heap of countries, Texas is vast, diverse and welcoming: from big-city lights to small-town simplicity, white-sand beaches to high-country hikes.
Now That's Country
'Country' is as much about a way of life as a place. Slowing down, taking the rural, farm-to-market back roads; steppin' out in polished boots and starched blue jeans for a Saturday-night dance under the stars; doin' nothing more on a Sunday afternoon than floating down a lazy river… Life in the country lopes along. Even if most Texans now live in urban areas, they're influenced by the state's agricultural, roping-and-riding heritage – and they escape to the country just as often as they can.
Fun & Delicious Food
There's just something about eating a big pile of brisket off a butcher-paper 'plate.' Don't dare ask for a fork; the best BBQ is for fingers only. And great barbecue is not the state's only fun food. At festivals, rodeos and fairs much of your meal can be served on a stick, from corny dogs to fried PB&J sandwiches. In Austin and other cities the food truck phenomenon continues. And we haven't even dug into the ubiquitous Mexican food, Dallas' fine upscale dining or the foodie-fave restaurants around Houston.
Cities & Towns
Big cities in Texas? Fun-loving, vibrant and friendly. And delightfully flashy on occasion – this is oil country, after all. Dallas and Houston boast rich arts and culture districts to explore by day, as well as active nightlife. For partying, Austin is the place, with its endless live-music concerts and an outdoorsy, alternative vibe. San Antonio has pockets of bustling activity during the day, and there's a fiesta every night on the River Walk. Beyond the cities, Texas also has countless small towns with courthouse squares, landmark cafes and eclectic antiques and boutiques to explore at a slower pace.
The Great Big Outdoors
We know you've heard, but Texas is big…really BIG. More than 261,000 sq miles, in fact: that's larger than Germany, England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands combined. And it ain't all just tumblin’ tumbleweeds. Barrier islands with windswept dunes and public beaches stretch down 367 miles of coastline. In the west, three mountain ranges top more than 7000ft, and Big Bend National Park is the state's premier trekking and primary rafting destination. And to the northeast, soaring pine forests and sinuous, cypress-lined bayous are perfect for hiking and kayaking.
San Antonio Grand Sightseeing Tour
You'll visit the Alamo - the most famous spot in Texas, where David Crockett, Colonel William Barrett Travis, Jim Bowie and 186 others died fighting for independence on March 6, 1836. You'll pass the Spanish Governor's Palace which has been labeled "the most beautiful building in San Antonio" by the National Geographic Society. The palace is furnished with antique pieces and artifacts from the early 1700's. Take a relaxing riverboat cruise down the beautiful Paseo Del Rio, shaded by towering cypresses, oaks and willows, and bordered by gardens of ornamental foliage. A visit to historic Market Square is a fun experience. From the famous 24-hour restaurant and bakery, Mi Tierra, to an outstanding art gallery and century-old pharmacy, this is a great place to shop for gifts or to just relax and enjoy a little people watching. Founded in 1720, Mission San Jose became the largest and best known of the Texas missions, with up to 300 inhabitants at one time. The mission is now fully restored and boasts several unique features including the famous "Rose Window". The Japanese Sunken Gardens feature winding pebble walkways, stone bridges, a waterfall and tranquil pools among lush gardens. Also enjoy a drive through beautiful Brackenridge Park and by the world-renowned San Antonio Zoo. Visit Mission Concepcion and be transported back in time to the era of Spanish conquest. Learn how the Spanish developed the mission system within the San Antonio area and Texas and how they and Native Americans lived and worked in the mission era.
Austin and Texas Hill Country Small-Group Tour
Meet at the Austin Visitor Center 20 minutes before your chosen departure time and hop in an air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz van, equipped with large windows for sightseeing. On a fully narrated 1.5-hour tour, travel through historic downtown Austin and pass more than 40 top sites including Lady Bird Lake, the Texas Capitol, the haunted Driskill Hotel, the University of Texas, Moonlight Tower, Mayfield Park and Lake Austin.Cruise down Congress Avenue and venture through old East Austin, where you’ll see the French Legation -- the city’s oldest structure still on its original foundations -- and the beautiful Texas State Cemetery. Explore 6th Street, the lively entertainment district, and drive through the trendy warehouse district.You’ll also travel to Texas Hill Country in West Austin and catch great views of limestone hills, clear lakes and impressive mansions. Learn how this area of Texas is known for its wine. After soaking in the sights, return to the original departure point.
Admission to Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
Suddenly, at 12:30pm, after the motorcade turned from Houston Street onto Elm Street, shots were fired, killing President Kennedy and wounding Governor Connally. Bob Jackson, a Dallas Times Herald photographer, was in a press car in motorcade, eight cars behind the President. After he heard a third shot, Jackson looked up and spotted a rifle at a sixth-floor corner window in the Texas School Book Depository building. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is an educational and permanent historic exhibit that examines the life, times, death and legacy of President John F. Kennedy within the context of American history. The museum's exhibition area uses historic films, photographs, artifacts and interpretive displays to document the events of the assassination, the findings of the official investigations that followed and the historical legacy of that national tragedy. The Kennedy assassination remains one of the most significant events in American history and the assassination site is the most visited historic site in North Texas. Many of the visitors to the site come to resolve feelings of grief that persist even after over three decades. Still others, those too young to remember (now over half of the U.S. population), come to learn more about a man and an event that profoundly shaped the United States.
Austin Guided Tour
Your tour of Austin begins at the visitor center, where you'll meet your guide, who takes you on an exploration of the city.Unlike double-decker bus tours where you are dropped off at the biggest attractions to sightsee on your own, this tour introduces you to several locations that you'll pop into for a few minutes each, learning about them from your guide, whose in-the-know commentary provides more insight than you could get elsewhere. As you go, cross of items from your bucket list, including the inside of the Capitol and the graffiti park. Take a photo in front of the Austin postcard, and enjoy a sweet treat at the food trucks.You'll learn about art, music, culture, food, history, parks, famous residents, and how the locals 'Keep Austin Weird.' By the end of your tour, there is no doubt that you will know why people love Austin. Come as strangers, leave as friends.
Dallas Historic Sites 2-Hour Segway Tour
During this two hour Segway tour through downtown Dallas, you will see and learn about popular, local sites such as Pioneer Plaza, the JFK Memorial, historic Dealey Plaza, the Dallas County Courthouse, the newly built Victory Park, Dallas Mavericks American Airlines Center, the Omni Convention Center, Thanksgiving Square, Dallas Arts District, and many other great historic sites and interesting landmarks. This tour provides participants with the Segway, use of a helmet, and a local, professional guide. The maximum amount of people allowed per tour is 15 so you are sure to enjoy personalized service. Please be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
NASA's Space Center Houston and City Sightseeing Tour
Make your own way downtown to meet your bus for a narrated sightseeing tour of Houston. During the 90-minute tour by double-decker open-top bus, pass by City Hall, Minute Maid Park (home of the Houston Astros baseball team), Hermann Park, Houston’s Museum District and much more. Afterward, transfer to a comfortable coach that takes you to Space Center Houston and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Although high-profile space flights launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, most of the planning and training for the US space program takes place in Houston. Your day includes a 90-minute tram tour that takes you onto the grounds of the Johnson Space Center. See both the new and original Mission Control centers and the International Space Station Assembly Building. Watch NASA staff at work, especially fascinating if a shuttle mission is in progress. You might even catch a glimpse of astronauts in training at Building 9. Be amazed at the impressive Saturn V Rocket, which stands 36 stories tall and is the most powerful rocket ever built.After the tram tour, have free time to explore the exhibits at Space Center Houston, NASA's official visitor center. Astronaut Gallery features the world’s most comprehensive collection of spacesuits. Check out Apollo 17, the last manned spacecraft to fly to the moon. Experience what it’s like to be on the Space Shuttle at the interactive Living In Space gallery and take a close look at a full-size replica of the Space Shuttle. You can purchase lunch at the NASA cafeteria — you might even spot a NASA astronaut dining there. Or head to Zero-G Diner to choose from a variety of cuisines. At the designated time, meet your bus for the return trip to downtown Houston where your tour ends.