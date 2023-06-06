Shop
Long considered a sleepy western backwater, El Paso used to just mosey along, keeping its head low while its notorious Mexican neighbour Ciudad Juárez grabbed the headlines. But no more; El Paso has been making its own headlines. Successive runs for the US Senate and Presidency by former local Congressman Beto O’Rourke, and repeated visits by President Trump promoting his border policies, have brought national attention. A construction boom – and we don't just mean the Wall – has given downtown El Paso a facelift, and it can now boast a fist-full of new high-rise hotels, a restored streetcar line, the Chihuahuas baseball team and even its very own crop of microbreweries.
El Paso
This thoroughly enjoyable small-scale museum is housed in a former Greyhound station. Its pride and joy is a 13th-century Byzantine Madonna and Child, but…
First Armored Division & Fort Bliss Museum
El Paso
As the largest air-defense training center in the Western world, Fort Bliss consumes much of the desert northeast of El Paso, and trains troops from all…
El Paso
Home to Texas’ oldest continually active congregation, tracing back to 1680, Ysleta Mission was established for Spanish refugees and Tigua people fleeing…
El Paso
This small but informative museum spotlights the history of the US Border Patrol, which was founded in 1924. This happened three days after Congress…
El Paso
The surrounding community of Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is sovereign home to the Tigua tribe and is recognized by many as the oldest town in Texas. Despite…
El Paso
The largest urban park in the US, at over 24,000 acres, offers a quick escape from the city to the home of ringtail cats, coyotes and countless other…
El Paso
Home to a large number of endangered animals, including the Asian elephant, Sumatran orangutan, Malayan tiger and the rare Amur leopard. All told, more…
El Paso
Managed by the University of Texas at El Paso, this 372-acre city park has walking trails (two natural-surface and one paved) weaving through the wetlands…
Best Things to Do
The westernmost city in Texas has a variety of things to see, eat, do and shop for (think boots). Here’s our roundup of the top things to do in El Paso.Read article
Best Time to Visit
With year-round sunshine and mild temperatures, even in winter, there is no bad time of year to visit El Paso. Here's what to expect whenever you come.Read article
Free Things to Do
Stretch every cent of your vacation budget with our favorite free things to do in El Paso, from museums and murals to hikes and scenic drives.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
El Paso's vibrant cultural scene is strongly influenced by its proximity to the border. These top neighborhoods show off the city's Texas-meets-Mexico soul.Read article
Day Trips
El Paso day trips will immerse you in a land loaded with mystery. Here are seven of our favorites.Read article
