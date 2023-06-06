El Paso

Downtown El Paso

Overview

Long considered a sleepy western backwater, El Paso used to just mosey along, keeping its head low while its notorious Mexican neighbour Ciudad Juárez grabbed the headlines. But no more; El Paso has been making its own headlines. Successive runs for the US Senate and Presidency by former local Congressman Beto O’Rourke, and repeated visits by President Trump promoting his border policies, have brought national attention. A construction boom – and we don't just mean the Wall – has given downtown El Paso a facelift, and it can now boast a fist-full of new high-rise hotels, a restored streetcar line, the Chihuahuas baseball team and even its very own crop of microbreweries.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • 'Vaquero' sculpture at Museum of Art.

    El Paso Museum of Art

    El Paso

    This thoroughly enjoyable small-scale museum is housed in a former Greyhound station. Its pride and joy is a 13th-century Byzantine Madonna and Child, but…

  • Ysleta Mission on the Tigua Indian Reservation, El Paso, Texas, United States of America, North America

    Ysleta Mission

    El Paso

    Home to Texas’ oldest continually active congregation, tracing back to 1680, Ysleta Mission was established for Spanish refugees and Tigua people fleeing…

  • EL PASO, TX - APRIL 24:.The National Border Patrol Museum, open Tuesday through Saturday, with no admission fee, chronicles the agency before it became an agency from the early 1900's through Prohibition, World War II and into today's high tech world April 24, 2018 in El Paso, TX. It receives no federal funding and relies on donations. .(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    Border Patrol Museum

    El Paso

    This small but informative museum spotlights the history of the US Border Patrol, which was founded in 1924. This happened three days after Congress…

  • Tigua Cultural Center

    Tigua Cultural Center

    El Paso

    The surrounding community of Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is sovereign home to the Tigua tribe and is recognized by many as the oldest town in Texas. Despite…

  • Franklin Mountains State Park

    Franklin Mountains State Park

    El Paso

    The largest urban park in the US, at over 24,000 acres, offers a quick escape from the city to the home of ringtail cats, coyotes and countless other…

  • El Paso Zoo

    El Paso Zoo

    El Paso

    Home to a large number of endangered animals, including the Asian elephant, Sumatran orangutan, Malayan tiger and the rare Amur leopard. All told, more…

  • Rio Bosque Wetlands Park

    Rio Bosque Wetlands Park

    El Paso

    Managed by the University of Texas at El Paso, this 372-acre city park has walking trails (two natural-surface and one paved) weaving through the wetlands…

Best Things to Do

The westernmost city in Texas has a variety of things to see, eat, do and shop for (think boots). Here’s our roundup of the top things to do in El Paso.

Best Time to Visit

With year-round sunshine and mild temperatures, even in winter, there is no bad time of year to visit El Paso. Here's what to expect whenever you come.

Free Things to Do

Stretch every cent of your vacation budget with our favorite free things to do in El Paso, from museums and murals to hikes and scenic drives.

Best Neighborhoods

El Paso's vibrant cultural scene is strongly influenced by its proximity to the border. These top neighborhoods show off the city's Texas-meets-Mexico soul.

Day Trips

El Paso day trips will immerse you in a land loaded with mystery. Here are seven of our favorites. 

Activities

The 9 best things to do in El Paso: boot shopping, bouldering and the best beef tacos

Dec 11, 2024

Activities

The 9 best things to do in El Paso: boot shopping, bouldering and the best beef tacos

Dec 11, 2024 • 7 min read

