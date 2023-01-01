Franklin Mountains State Park

The largest urban park in the US, at over 24,000 acres, offers a quick escape from the city to the home of ringtail cats, coyotes and countless other smaller animals and reptiles, with North Franklin Peak (7192ft) looming overhead. Most of the excellent mountain-biking and hiking trails are in the Tom Mays Unit, east of I-10 off Transmountain Rd.

Head to the visitor center to get a basic park map, maps of mountain-bike trails and the 17 rock-climbing routes, and written descriptions of the hiking trails.